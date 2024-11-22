Devils Practice in Front of Moms | NOTEBOOK

Lucky Luke
Devils defenseman Luke Hughes missed the opening nine games of the regular season as he recovered from a shoulder injury. Some rust was expected upon his return. But Hughes has worked his way through it and is starting to look like his normal self.
“The last five games I’ve found my game,” he said. “I’m getting good opportunities playing really good in the D zone, having good sticks, turning over pucks and moving into transition to our fast forwards.”
Hughes looks confident in his play, and it shows in his skating, puck handling and defensive zone work. He’s excelled lately against some pretty tough competition. And it’s helped having the presence of veteran Brett Pesce at his side.
“Me and Pesce have found our stride together,” Luke said. “It takes time with a new partner. I think these last five games have been our best and there’s only one way to go, up.”
It’s also helped that Hughes and Pesce have played all 13 games this season together, providing some consistency.
“He’s been great. Really fun to play with,” Hughes said of Pesce. “He’s got an unbelievable stick. He can break up plays. He’s a really good passer with the first pass out of the D zone. It’s been really fun playing with him and I hope we get to play together for a really long time.”