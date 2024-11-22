Devils Practice in Front of Moms | NOTEBOOK

Big Mom Vibes

The players, of course, were more than happy to have their moms join them for the upcoming trip. The moms are also getting a glimpse into the lives of their sons, accompanying them in the meeting room, locker room, plane, hotel, etc.

Hischier: “It’s great. I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible. It’s great to have them here. Every mom is a huge part of why we’re here right now. Show them around a bit and I think it’s fun for them as well. It’s great to have them on the trip. … Having her with me on a travel day, getting on the plane, going to the hotel. Having her with me and showing her everything we do before a game.”

Luke Hughes: “It’s pretty cool. Its’ really the cool the organization does this for us. I think they’re very excited and it’s definitely really special. … She was the best, running around taking the three of to practice, outdoor rinks, workouts and stuff. For her to come on the trip and enjoy a day in our life is pretty cool.”

Keefe: “We had the moms in our meeting room before practice. Just the imagery of seeing the moms sitting alongside the sons in their stalls when we have our meetings. It is different energy and it’s terrific. They’re very happy to have them here. They brought us some good energy yesterday as well to get off to a good win and set the tone for a good trip for them. We’ll get a good dinner tonight with them and a chance to interact further. As I said to our group today, with any sports team you’re trying to build a family-type environment. No family can thrive without the love and support of their mothers. To have them here and be a part of this stage of the season is really good timing.”