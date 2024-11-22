LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Hurricanes 1

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 7.23.40 PM

After the Devils hit the post, the Hurricanes come back and get the puck barely across the line to take the lead

Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 7.33.15 PM

Bratt takes advantage of 'Canes goaltender Martin being out of position and picks up a loose puck in front, putting it into the open cage

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 10, CAR 7
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, CAR 0/1
HITS: NJD 6, CAR 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 10, CAR 1
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, CAR 6
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, CAR 1

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 8.03.41 PM

Noesen batted a Jack Hughes pass out of the air and in while the Devils had a two-man advantage

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Bowers - Dowling - Tatar

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Martinook - Aho - Roslovic
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Carrier - Staal - Svechnikov
Jost - Drury - Blake

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker

Martin
Kotchetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

Markstrom plays his 500th career game tonight when the Devils host the Hurricanes.

