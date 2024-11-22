LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Hurricanes 1

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 10, CAR 7
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/2, CAR 0/1
HITS: NJD 6, CAR 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 10, CAR 1
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 6, CAR 6
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 0, CAR 1
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Bowers - Dowling - Tatar
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Martinook - Aho - Roslovic
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Carrier - Staal - Svechnikov
Jost - Drury - Blake
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Martin
Kotchetkov