Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK

Checkpoint

As the Devils are over a month into the season, they're determined to keep improving various aspects of their game like 50/50 battles and compete. They're seeing the results and the emphasis continues to strong practice reps that will translate into games.

"We're doing a better job up ice," Lazar discussed after Tuesday's practice. "That's just not a lack of working hard but working smarter. Understanding that, ok the play's coming here. I don't know how many games we're in now but it's becoming more natural and you're seeing that.

"We want to push each other, and that starts in practice," Lazar also explained. "If you go out there and knock someone on their butt it is what it is but you gotta want that puck so when the game happens it's automatic."

At this point of the season it's an opportunity to check-in, see where the team is currently, and what they need to do moving forward.

"The main thing is you’re growing as a group,” Bastian shared about the focus at this point in the season. “Continue to get better and play better. Sometimes you play well and you don’t really get the result and sometimes you don’t play really well and you win. The main thing is trying to find ways to get points in different ways.”