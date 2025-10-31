Devils Practice in L.A. | NOTEBOOK

Timo Notebook LA
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Devils will be on the ice at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 12 p.m. local time on Friday.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Coming after practice
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: Coming after practice
In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: The First 10
WATCH:
POST-GAME RAWS: Siegenthaler | Mercer | Keefe


More News

Devils Partner with Nork! Project | FEATURE

Early Deficit Dooms Devils in San Jose | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Sharks 5

Devils Shuffle Back End | PREVIEW

The First 10 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Avalanche Buries Devils’ Win Streak | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Avalanche 8, Devils 4

Lammikko Off IR, Glass to IR | BLOG

Jack Hughes Named NHL 3rd Star of the Week | BLOG

Casey Recalled from Utica | BLOG

Straight Eight | GAME STORY

Daws Re-Assigned to Utica | BLOG

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Same Lineup as Devils Go for 8 Straight | PREVIEW

Markstrom May Return on Upcoming Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Girls Take Over Big Ice at Prudential Center | FEATURE

Stairway to Seven | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Sharks 1