Early Deficit Dooms Devils in San Jose | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Dawson Mercer is off to the hottest goal-scoring start of his career through 11 games. His fifth goal of the season came on the power play, thanks to a sharp feed from Jack Hughes to the slot. Dropping to one knee, Mercer redirected the pass perfectly past Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. The goal cut the Sharks' deficit to 3-1 and was also assisted by Dougie Hamilton. His second goal of the game, also on the power play, brings his season total to six through 11 games.

It’s the first time since his rookie season that he has been out to a quick goal-scoring start. In his debut season, Mercer took 13 games to record five goals. In 2022-23, he had four goals in the opening 10 games of the season between Oct 13, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2022. It would take him until his 19th game of the season to record his fifth goal of the year.

• Mercer's two power play goals were just the second time in his career that he's scored two man-advantage goals in a game. The last time he had two power play goals was March 26, 2025, at Chicago.

• After what was an uncharacteristic rough night for the penalty kill against the Avalanche in Colorado, the Devils' penalty killers went 2-for-2 against the Sharks. Similarly, the Devils' power play bounced back with two goals on their three man-advantage opportunities.

• Jack Hughes is on a four-game point streak, having accumulated six points (3 goals, 3 assists).

• New Jersey has lost six straight games in the state of California, their last win coming in a 7-2 victory on February 27, 2024.

• Sheldon Keefe made tweaks to his defensive pairings going into the game, with two familiar pairings reunited. Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton paired together, as did Brenden Dillon and Simon Nemec. Luke Hughes and Seamus Casey made up the third pair.