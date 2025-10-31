Devils Partner with Nork! Project | FEATURE

Gabe Ribeiro saw the artistic connection between certain major American cities and their infrastructure, whether it was New York aligned with the skyline or the Big Apple or the Golden Gate Bridge with San Francisco.

With that in mind, the Newark-based artist wanted to make the same connection to his home city through his personal flavor.

“I wanted to do something for my hometown. I started making Newark-related t-shirts,” Ribeiro said. “Under this brand I called the Nork! Project in 2017.”

Nork! is a fun play on words for the way Newark locals say the city’s name, cutting out some letters for the abbreviated sound of “Nork.” After launching, Ribeiro began designing shirts that fit his style and his brand.

“I really enjoy clean cut aesthetics,” said Ribeiro, who was born and still resides in the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark. “So, a lot of my graphics are sharp with bold lines and clean text.”

Ribeiro, who is the child of Portuguese immigrants, attended college for computer science, but opted to leave and set out on his own path. After teaching himself graphic design, he launched his own independent business.

“I have an entrepreneurial spirit,” he said. “I started freelancing and the retail brand, and that took off. So, I started doing that full time. I started a campaign called Newark Is For. That's been probably my most popular work.”