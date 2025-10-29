The First 10 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

One of the great parts of an NHL season is just the number of people you come across from the past, whether you’re visiting their rink or they’re coming to yours. The people in the game are what make it so great.

So when the Minnesota Wild were in New Jersey on Wednesday, I made a point of going over to see their head coach, John Hynes, who I worked with for my first two-plus years here. He was also the first head coach to coach both Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt as they made their NHL debuts. Nine years later, I wanted to get Hynes’s perspective on who, in particular, Jesper Bratt has become.

My favorite quote was that Bratt is an absolute nightmare to coach against and play against. But Hynes offered so much more, like the time he went to general manager Ray Shero.

"We were in Montreal for one of the exhibition games," Hynes recalled. "He was playing in every situation and he was just so dynamic. And I remember coming out after the game and I was talking with Ray Shero and I'm like, this guy is the real deal, because we were thinking he was going back to Sweden, I remember saying, this guy is real, he's going to be able to play and then he wound up making the team right away."

Who Bratt has evolved into is also no surprise to Hynes. He said you could see it coming, the way he was curious, asking questions and even as a rookie, not shy about engaging with the coaching staff.

Here's a story he shared:

"Even as a young player, he would ask other players questions and he would go in with (assistant coach) Jeff Ward and he wanted to see his shifts, he wanted to look at it on video and it would be a conversation versus just a young guy listening and saying 'Yes, yes, yes'. He would understand, but then he would say 'Here is what I saw, here's what I thought', so you could see right away that his hockey knowledge, he wanted to always know more and have a conversation."