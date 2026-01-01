Devils Head into 2026 on a High Note | GAME STORY

COLUMBUS, OH - The Devils erupted for three goals in a span of less than two minutes to open the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets, fueling a stunning comeback to close out 2025, and beat Columbus 3-2.
Trailing 2-0 after two periods, New Jersey found a jolt of energy to start the final period, quickly seizing control of the game. Nico Hischier jump-started the rally on the power play, tipping a Luke Hughes shot through the slot and past Jet Greaves in the Columbus net. The captain’s goal opened the floodgates for a Devils team that had not scored three goals in a win since Dec 14.
“Just very proud," Hischier said. "I think we needed a moment like that. We were talking about it. We need it. And went out there and deserved it at the end. Proud of the group. The game wasn’t going our way for two periods, again, and having that change of mentality coming into the third.”
"Our second period wasn’t very good, it wasn’t acceptable,” said Jake Allen, who made 33 saves on 35 shots. “But got to give kudos to guys in the room, they talked before going out for the third about this being a real serious time that we need a response. So kudos to them and pot three goals.”
Moments after Hischier's goal, Arseny Gritsyuk buried his eighth of the season, and the surge continued when Luke Hughes found space near the hashmarks and snapped a shot past Greaves to cap the rapid-fire sequence. All three New Jersey goals came in a 1:56 span before the period was five minutes old.
It was exactly the kind of period this Devils group needed, with an offensive breakthrough that breathed life into their game and flipped the momentum entirely.
“Once we got the power play (goal), you could kind of feel the bench kind of rise a little bit and to score as instantly as we did, I think just gave the guys lots of life and energy and confidence and we saw it happen from there," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Two tremendous, great goals, both those shots by Gritsyuk and Luke. Outstanding, with authority to score those goals. It’s a gutsy effort by the guys, I’m proud of them tonight.”
Mason Marchment and Charlie Coyle scored for Columbus.