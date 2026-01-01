Devils Head into 2026 on a High Note | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• A couple of droughts were ended for the Devils as the group found more of their scoring touch. Nico Hischier's goal was his first in 14 games, while Arseny Gritsyuk's goal was his first point in six games, and Luke Hughes's goal was his first in seven games.

• Cody Glass and Dmitri Voronkov dropped the gloves with 8:20 to play in the third, the lone fight of the game. Both players were given five-minute penalties, and for the Devils, with the Blue Jackets trailing, that was a great trade off with Voronkov, the Blue Jackets' second leading scorer.

• Connor Brown arrived in New Jersey with a wealth of experience in his back pocket and has always been an incredibly respected teammate. On Wednesday night, Brown was among those who stood up in the locker room after the second period to address the team after what was a lackluster second period. His words clearly resonated.

"Words were said," Hischier said. "Brownie said some things and I think it was very good for our group. He stood up, we were talking about the energy that we need to create positive momentum. It was very important that we switch momentum tonight and hopefully this gives us a little spark.”

“I think it's nice hearing from different voices throughout the locker room,” Luke Hughes said. “When things need to be said, guys say it and today was Brownie’s turn to step up and kind of motivate the troops to go out there and build some momentum for our team.”

• Luke offered some insight into the Hischier goal that he helped set up on the Devils' power play. Luke mentioned that he saw the Blue Jackets players discussing before the faceoff how they were going to have two players cover Jack, and so Luke's brain went to work:

"I saw them talking before the draw that they were going to go to Jack,” Luke explained. “They kind of flanked out to both guys and I just saw 2-on-1 in front of the net and I just tried to get the puck there. Obviously, I don’t think anyone saw anything, and it just went in. Nico got a tip on it, which was huge.”

• The Devils faced a critical penalty kill with just under five minutes remaining in the first period, already trailing Columbus 1-0. Dougie Hamilton was whistled for tripping Charlie Coyle, putting New Jersey shorthanded. Regardless of how the rest of the night might unfold, it was crucial for the group’s morale to avoid surrendering a second goal late in the frame, already trailing. For a team that knows how slim the margin of error is and is currently searching for ways to score goals, the Devils answered the call, calmly killing off the penalty. Nico Hischier even chewed up valuable seconds by playing keepaway near the benches, and New Jersey limited Columbus to just two shots, both of which were turned aside by Jake Allen.

• There was a moment in the second period when a failed Devils shot attempt quickly turned into danger the other way, as the Blue Jackets collected the puck and surged up ice with numbers. In transition, Columbus found itself with a 3-on-1 rush into the Devils’ zone.

Left alone to defend, Brett Pesce was outstanding. He stayed patient, kept a tight gap, and used his stick to completely take away the passing lane, leaving the Blue Jackets with no option but to put the puck on net. That awareness allowed Jake Allen to lock in on the shooter, knowing the cross-ice play wasn't an option for the opponent.

The shot came through, and Allen handled it cleanly with the pad, steering the rebound safely out to the right side.