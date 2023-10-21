Four Absent from Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK

NEWARK - After their overtime victory against the Islanders on Friday night, the Devils are back on the ice for a Saturday practice. The attendance was lighter than usual with the absence of three forwards and a defenseman.

Nico Hischier, who left the game against the Islanders with an upper-body injury, did not take part in practice, neither did Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek. Defesenman Colin Miller, who was injured in practice on Thursday, was also absent.

New Jersey's practice session currently has just 11 forwards.

Stay tuned to the Devils Notebook for all your latest updates from practice!