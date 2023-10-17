The First Week | 10 TAKEAWAYS

We're already in our second week. How did that happen?

Yes, we still have a long way to go.

I also feel like I've experienced every possible hockey season emotion in just a week and a half. It's been that type of start to the year with the first three games. It's a bit of a slow start to the season with just five games in the opening 10 days, where next week we move into overdrive where the schedule picks up to four games in six nights.

It has, however, given me more time to collect a few good stories after hosting a Q&A, as well as attending one. There were some good stories thrown around, which I couldn't not share with you all... and that's exactly where we start in this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster!