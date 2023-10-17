The First Week | 10 TAKEAWAYS

News Feed

Oct 17 - 10 Takes
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

We're already in our second week. How did that happen? 

Yes, we still have a long way to go. 

I also feel like I've experienced every possible hockey season emotion in just a week and a half. It's been that type of start to the year with the first three games. It's a bit of a slow start to the season with just five games in the opening 10 days, where next week we move into overdrive where the schedule picks up to four games in six nights. 

It has, however, given me more time to collect a few good stories after hosting a Q&A, as well as attending one. There were some good stories thrown around, which I couldn't not share with you all... and that's exactly where we start in this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster!

1. 

I had a chance to host a Q&A this past week in front of some fans with Tyler Toffoli and John Marino.

As a newcomer and a relative newcomer in Marino, I was asking them about life in New Jersey, and how they’ve enjoyed their experiences so far, especially when it comes to Prudential Center.

You see, not every NHL team has their practice rink and their main ice at the same facility. In some places, like Montreal where Toffoli played in 2020, it’s actually quite a trek between the practice rink and the main rink. They’re in two different cities, on two different islands. So when players come to a team where it’s an all-in-one, it actually can make a difference.

There’s no thinking about where you have to go every morning.

That’s when Marino chimed in with a great story about how in Pittsburgh there was the occasion where he’d accidentally show up to the wrong arena in the morning, notice there weren’t any other cars parked there, and have to turn around pretty fast to head in the other direction.

Marino laughed his way through the story saying “You figure it out pretty quick” for how long it takes to realize you’re in the wrong spot.

That story got a good laugh out of the crowd and was too good not to share here!

2.

I was also at an event with Nico Hischier two weeks ago, which was a Q&A where fans were asking the questions. 

One of the questions he was asked was about his favorite pregame music. 

Turns out, it’s Swiss rap.

3.

Dougie Hamilton must have a collection of some of the best, most obscure, perhaps even rare hats.

His latest might be his best: the Jersey Devil.

Dougie NJ Devil Hat

4.

Everyone who has ever made the NHL is a gamer. It is such a small minority of hockey players that make the NHL, considering how many players play worldwide.

I mention this because when you see players out on the ice struggling to score, I can assure you it’s not for a lack of trying. Sometimes things just aren’t going right. And for some players at the start of the season, it can take a bit to warm up and find their touch.

Take for example Timo Meier - and this is not always the case — but if you look at his numbers last season, he finished with 40 goals. We’ll take that any day.

But he only scored his first goal of the season in the San Jose Sharks 10th game of the year. And that goal was only his 3rd point of the season.

In 2020 it took 11 games to get things going for Meier.

In 2019, he had just two points in six games, scoring his first goal in the sixth game.

All that to say, sometimes it takes some time to get cooking and it’s not for a lack of effort or desire.

It’ll come.

5.

Have you seen what Lenni Hämeenaho has been doing in the Finnish league? He’s lighting it up, is what he’s doing.

The 18-year-old, who was drafted in the second round by the Devils this past draft, already has eight goals in Assat’s opening 13 games of the season.

Lenni’s numbers are remarkable. His eight goals lead his team by a wide margin. The next best goal output is three, which four players have done. His nine points rank second on the team, behind two players in their 30s.

6.

You know I love harkening back to a quote from the last week that I really liked. This week it's from Erika Wachter's interview with GM Tom Fitzgerald.

When Nico Hischier was named captain three years ago by Fitzgerald, Nico was the youngest captain in the league. He always spoke and carried himself as wise beyond his years. I've been fortunate enough to be with Nico from his first season with the Devils, watching him grow from a kid, really, to who he is today. You always knew he had that leadership quality in him, but what I didn't consider was the specificity of timing in naming Nico captain. It was quite deliberate, as Fitzgerald explains:

"There was a plan three years ago when I named him captain," he said. "It takes time to understand what the role is, what you are, who you are, how to be the best version of yourself. That takes time and I wanted him to hit his stride once the team hit its stride. I don’t think it’s a mistake that once he continues to grow as the captain, this team is maturing as a championship-type team."

7.

I'm always curious when the new season starts and new players arrive who have pregame soccer as part of their routine.

A new member of the Devils soccer circle: Tyler Toffoli.

Luke Hughes also plays.

Toffoli Jack Playing Soccer

8.

Speaking of Luke Hughes. When I was interviewing Jack Hughes, Michael McLeod and Kevin Bahl about their days of carpooling in Mississauga, Ontario, I think my favorite part was how every single one of them referred to Luke as "just Jack's baby brother", "a baby", "just a three-year-old" and now look where we are.

A quote that I loved from the story:

"He was like two or one. When I was younger, he's just (Jack's) baby brother running around." Bahl paused, smiled and laughed to himself looking over at his own stall in the locker room. "And now he's sitting next to me in the room."

9.

Here is a stat brought to my attention this week: 

Want to talk about a player marinating?

Here are the stats from Jack Hughes’ first 117 games of his career: 18 goals, 34 assists and 52 points. He averaged just over two shots per game as well.

★ Marinates ★

His next 130 games: 71 goals, 90 assists, 161 points, and averaging 4 shots per game.

Jack Hughes Scores to Knot It Up 1-1 Against Detroit

10.

I did some thinking last night after the loss to Florida. We've seen Lindy Ruff bench players before for "coach's decisions", but last night may have been the first time we've seen him shorten the bench for that reason with the number of players he did. Notably, Timo Meier and John Marino were stapled to the bench for the third. 

I gave it a lot of thought, beyond players having a tough night on the ice. 

To me, that was a clear indication of the seriousness of the expectations. It's no-nonsense time. If you're not playing up to the team or your own standard, that's going to do it for your night. 

It's a form of tough love if you will. 

As much as it was message-sending to the individual players, it feels like it was a message to the entire team. Of course, the ideal scenario is for everyone to be on top of their game every night, but that's realistically not going to happen. And when your game falls well beyond where it should be, the team has been built with a depth capable of picking up the slack. 

Even if you're a top player on this team, whatever position that is, this is a train that doesn't take passengers anymore. 

To quote the original Frosty the Snowman movie: No money, no ticket.