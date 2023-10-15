The Carpool Kids | FEATURE

When Jack Hughes, Kevin Bahl, and Michael McLeod each pull up to Prudential Center for a practice or game, they may arrive at different times, in different cars. They're young adults on their own schedules, with their own routines.

But they can all remember a time when that wasn't the case: The late 1990's, and early 2000's.

Growing up just outside of Toronto, Canada, in the Greater Toronto Area, as it is called, there was always some combination of the Hughes brothers, McLeod brothers and Kevin Bahl hoping in and out of the backseat of Mom or Dad’s car, eager to rush into the rink as ‘pipsqueaks’, to use Kevin Bahl’s verbiage.

They all grew up a short distance from one another and with endless hockey practices and hours, sharing the driving does everyone a favor. Jack and Luke lived just ten minutes from the McLeods, while Bahl lived just a bit further, Jack recalls. And it was a rotation of their parents who would shuttle the boys to and from arenas all over. Jack would carpool most with Bahl, while Mike McLeod would at times hop in cars with Jack and Luke's older brother Quinn.

And Luke? Well, poor Luke was sadly left behind, not quite ready yet.

"He was like three years old," McLeod laughed.

"When I was younger, it was like, he's just Jack's baby brother running around," Bahl, who now sits next to Luke in the locker room, smirked.

It has been a long while now since the carpooling began, roughly from the time Jack was six years old. There's a whole rolodex of moments spent together as kids, well before NHL road trips. Now they travel together on team buses and planes, but they all got their start in carpools.

And there were many.

"There were hundreds of them," Jack said, "we played together for a bunch of years."

"We kind of all lived close to each other," Jack remembered, "A bunch of us lived in the same areas. I don't know how far I lived from Bahler but I lived like ten minutes from Mikey."

Now in their 20's, it's harder to recall specific moments of carpooling, but memory serves well how although grown up now, they're very much the same type of kids they once were.

"It's so long ago, but he's just the same," Jack said of Bahl, "He says a lot! Not in front of the camera, but he says a lot."

"Jack was, just himself," Bahl grinned.

In and out of cars, in and out of hockey rinks, they all have a long history together, which is probably why they're all so comfortable poking fun at each other. Hughes and Bahl in particular played against each other a lot, both played for their neighborhood teams in Mississauga, Ontario and in tournaments where they were representing their respective countries, Jack the USA, Bahl, Canada.

"I was with the Meadowvale Hawks and he was with Lorne Park," Bahl said of their youngest days in Mississauga., "Jack's crew was together so long, there's so many guys that were together for seven years, literally from five to like 16 years old. Not even joking, that long."