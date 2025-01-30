Maintenance Days at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Laid Out

The Devils got pushed around by Philadelphia Monday night in a 4-2 loss in the city of Brotherly Love. So, the rematch in the home-and-home series Wednesday night would show what type of the character the Devils had.

New Jersey answered the bell and then some. The Devils matched and even out-manned the physicality and intensity of the Flyers, and skated away with a 5-0 victory.

The statement was set in the second period after Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon laid a hard check on the Flyers’ Owen Tippett in the neutral zone. That ramped up the intensity on both sides and galvanized the Devils bench.

“I hope he’s OK. First and foremost, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” Dillon said of Tippett, who left the game and did not return. “For my game, opportunities to be physical, opportunities to step up. It’s not every game you’re going to have the opportunity to have the right gap, the puck come at the right time. There are so many different things that go into it to have a hit like that happen. Things worked out perfectly. The puck being there, the time of the game.”

Dillon is a physical player. He leads all Devils’ defensemen with 126 hits on the year. It is and will always be how he plays.

“It’s a part of my game and will always be a part of my game,” he said. “I enjoy the physical aspect of it. I was really happy that we were able to respond and rack off some goals and ultimately get the win. It was nice to have the guys recognize that and appreciate that stuff. It’s not always the easiest. I enjoy it. I’m glad I can bring that aspect for us when it’s needed in those types of games. We’ll have to out skill teams some night.”