Hischier Returns to NJ with Injury | INJURY UPDATE

The Devils will be without captain Nico Hischier Monday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Hischier returned to New Jersey for evaluation of an injury suffered in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win in Montreal.

“He’s doing okay. Similar to (Saturday) night,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said following Monday’s morning skate. “He’s gone back to Jersey to get evaluated and we’ll have more information once we get that figured out.”

Hischier took a cross check up high late in the second period Saturday from Montreal’s Nick Suzuki. He appeared in discomfort following the incident and did not play for the remaining 2:10 minutes of the second period.

Hischier was on the ice for the Devils to start the third period, though he uncharacteristically did not handle the face-off. He stayed on the ice for a 36-second shift before going to the bench. That was his final shift of the game.

Hischier remained on the Devils bench for a few minutes before heading to the locker room.

The Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen for the game.