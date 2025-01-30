Oh, Brother; Devils' Offense Explodes in Victory | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils turned this game around by putting up a four-spot in the middle period. They scored two power-play goals that swung the momentum of the game in New Jersey’s favor and continued the onslaught.

The Devils took advantage of some breaks that went their way. Jack Hughes tried to pass to Stefan Noesen across the crease, but the puck hit a stick and ended up in front of Palat for his goal. The Flyers coughed up a puck inside the Devils blue line that drifted to Luke Hughes, who went up ice for a rush goal. Timo Meier’s one-timer attempt from the low circle hit the leg of Rasmus Ristolainen and deflected behind Samuel Ersson. That’s when Bastian slammed in his goal. Three breaks, but the Devils made the most of those breaks by converting.

• Nathan Bastian scored the revenge goal on the power play late in the second period to make it a 3-0. Bastian was knocked out of the previous game in the second period after taking a hard check from Nick Seeler. Bastian returned to action tonight and delivered the goal that gave New Jersey complete control of the game. He was attacking the crease when Timo Meier’s shot hit a stick and ended up loose in the crease. Bastian out-battled a few guys to reach the puck and knock it into the net for some poetic justice.

That was Bastian’s first goal since Oct. 22 vs. Tampa Bay. He snaps a 25-game goalless drought.

• The nastiness really intensified in the second period. It started with Brenden Dillon stepping up on Owen Tippett in the neutral zone. It was a clean, booming, shoulder-to-shoulder hit that sent Tippett to the dressing room.

From there, both teams combined for 26 penalty minutes, including eight roughing calls for 16 minutes. There were big hits, post-whistle scrums and lots of animosity. The Devils got pushed around Monday night by Philadelphia, and they certainly responded tonight.

• With captain Nico Hischier out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, the Devils had holes to fill. One of those holes was on the top power play. The coaching staff opted to fill that gap with Ondrej Palat. All he did was scored the game’s opening goal from atop the crease and battling for an errant puck.

• Luke Hughes picked up his fourth goal of the season off of a broken play in his own zone. The puck was inside the Devils blue line with the Flyers pressing forward. But forward Timo Meier forced a turnover. Luke picked up the puck and headed up ice with his brother Jack for a 2-on-1. Luke kept, shot, scored.

• Dougie Hamilton made an incredible goal-saving save in the third period. Jake Allen dove out to make an initial save. Philadelphia followed up on the rebound by flipping the puck over his prone body and toward the vacant net. Hamilton managed to whack the airborne puck away from danger.

• Devils forward Tomas Tatar played in his 900th career contest.

• Ersson was yanked in the second period after allowing four goals on 16 shots.