LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Flyers 0

The Devils face the Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals in the first period.
SHOTS: PHI 10, NJD 6
POWER PLAY: PHI 0/1, NJD 0/1
HITS: PHI 3, NJD 10
BLOCKED SHOTS: PHI 5, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: PHI 6, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: PHI 1, NJD 1
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Noesen
Cotter-Dowling-Tatar
MacDermid-Lazar-Bastian
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Pesce
Hughes-Kovacevic
Allen
Poulter
Foerster-Cates-Brink
Farabee-Laughton-Michkov
Tippett-Frost-Konecny
Richard-Couturier-Hathaway
York-Ristolainen
Sanheim-Drysdale
Seeler-Johnson
Ersson
Fedotov