LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Flyers 0

The Devils face the Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals in the first period.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: PHI 10, NJD 6
POWER PLAY: PHI 0/1, NJD 0/1
HITS: PHI 3, NJD 10
BLOCKED SHOTS: PHI 5, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: PHI 6, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: PHI 1, NJD 1

JAKE ALLEN'S FIRST PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 8.05.15 PM
Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 8.18.53 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Noesen
Cotter-Dowling-Tatar
MacDermid-Lazar-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Pesce
Hughes-Kovacevic

Allen
Poulter

FLYERS LINEUP

Foerster-Cates-Brink
Farabee-Laughton-Michkov
Tippett-Frost-Konecny
Richard-Couturier-Hathaway

York-Ristolainen
Sanheim-Drysdale
Seeler-Johnson

Ersson
Fedotov

DEVILS MINUTE

The defense gets a shakeup tonight when the Devils host the Flyers.

