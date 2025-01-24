Devils Practice Before Trip | NOTEBOOK

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center. The team leaves for a two-game road trip, flying to Montreal following the practice.

Markstrom Out, Poulter Up

The Devils announced the goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be out 4-6 with an MCL sprain. The team recalled goalie Isaac Poulter from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks with the media before departing on a two-game road trip.

Practice Details

The Devils hit the ice for practice. Here are the updates:

  • Devils center Jack Hughes did not participate in the practice, however he is joining the team on the road trip and there are no health concerns. It was just a day off.
  • Forward Ondrej Palat was on the ice for the club. He missed Wednesday's 5-1 win against Boston with an illness.
  • Forward Erik Haula joined the team for his first full practice.
  • Goalie Isaac Poulter joined the club for practice.

On Hughes, head coach Sheldon Keefe provided further clarification that it was due to the cut on his finger from the Boston game Wednesday night.

"The finger has swollen up pretty good from the cut he had the other day," Keefe said. "Not to mention, more significantly is the risk of infection with things like that, putting his hand in the glove. Just another day off the ice reduces those chances. We expect him to skate tomorrow and be ready to play."

The Devils used the following workflow below...

He Said It

Allen on playing in Montreal: "I had a great four years there. I really enjoyed it. It’s a special place to play. I think most of the guys will tell you, it’s probably the most exciting building in the league to go in and play as a visitor. We have an opportunity to do that on Saturday night. They’re going to be ready to go. It’s an easy building to get up for, with all the history and what the organization means for that city. It’ll be a good challenge."

Jake Allen talks about the upcoming road trip and Jacob Markstrom’s injury.

