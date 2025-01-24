Devils Practice Before Trip | NOTEBOOK

Practice Details

The Devils hit the ice for practice. Here are the updates:

Devils center Jack Hughes did not participate in the practice, however he is joining the team on the road trip and there are no health concerns. It was just a day off.

Forward Ondrej Palat was on the ice for the club. He missed Wednesday's 5-1 win against Boston with an illness.

Forward Erik Haula joined the team for his first full practice.

Goalie Isaac Poulter joined the club for practice.

On Hughes, head coach Sheldon Keefe provided further clarification that it was due to the cut on his finger from the Boston game Wednesday night.

"The finger has swollen up pretty good from the cut he had the other day," Keefe said. "Not to mention, more significantly is the risk of infection with things like that, putting his hand in the glove. Just another day off the ice reduces those chances. We expect him to skate tomorrow and be ready to play."

The Devils used the following workflow below...