NHL Unveils Devils Quarter Century Teams | FEATURE 

The National Hockey League has spent the past few weeks unveiling their Quarter Century rosters for every NHL team, and on Wednesday night, the New Jersey Devils First and Second rosters were revealed.

New Jersey, which has a rich history of All-Stars, has had dominant players in all positions over the years.

On the list, the are five players who at one time wore the captain's C, two Calder Trophy winners, and between them all have won 17 Stanley Cups with the Devils franchise. Four players have had the honor of seeing their numbers raised to the rafters, retired by the club, and one player has cracked the Quarter Century First Team and is just now hitting the prime of his NHL career.

And of course, with little surprise, there's the one we call the G.O.A.T.

Check out the full teams below and visit the Quarter Century Team hub here!