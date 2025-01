New Jersey has recalled G Isaac Poulter from Utica (AHL). He will join the club for this morning’s practice.

Poulter has played 19 games with Utica this season with an 8-7-3 record. He has a 2.90 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

The Devils announced on Friday morning that goaltender Jacob Markstrom has an MCL sprain and will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.