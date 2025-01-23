In This Moment | 10 TAKEAWAYS

5.

Travis Zajac shared this fun story with me about the years Jacques Lemaire coached him. He said that during some practices, Lemaire would make the team take shots from the blue line to help with their in-game confidence.

“He’s got a dry sense of humor,” Zajac recalled. “One story I just remembered from practice: he’d have us try and shoot from the blue line when we were doing shooting drills. That far away from the net. And when we would ask why, he said, because when we’re in a game when we would end up shooting it more because it would feel like we’re closer to the net!’”

There are two players that I've always seen as the fabric that binds the older generation of the New Jersey Devils and the new, current generation of the Devils: Travis Zajac and Andy Greene. They played both with some of the greats of the past and also were there for the beginning of the future, like when Nico Hischier was drafted and made his debut and the arrival of Jack Hughes. The overlap wasn't terribly long with Jack, but Zajac and Greene were there for the beginning and have the unique experience of playing with the greats of the past and the greats of the franchise's future.

So when I was chatting with Zajac about being named to the Devils Quarter Century's Devils Second Team, we spoke at length about Jack, just 23 years old, being named to the First Team. There's a lengthy list of great forwards to have played for the Devils in the last quarter century, but Jack, just beginning his career, is more than deserving and that just goes to show, Zajac said, what type of a special talent he is.

“The type of player he is, by the end of his career, I think he will be recognized with Scotty (Stevens) and Marty (Brodeur) and those guys," Zajac said. "Just the talent he has. He’s a generation player. And hopefully for him, the team now has success, that he can have the same success that those guys had in their careers.”

"He's a special player," he added. "I think for this team, not only now, but with the way it's going, he'll be one of the greats, not only for this organization but in the league. It's nice to see him continuing to get better every year. And the team get better around him. I'm obviously happy for him and see him earn some of the success he deserves."

One of the great things about having some of the greats around during special events like Lemaire's Ring of Honor induction is the opportunity to pick the brains of players who have been there and done that when it comes to winning Stanley Cups with the Devils.

So, when Scott Niedermayer stood in front of the media on Wednesday, I asked him his thoughts on the current Devils team. I asked him not only about where they are right now but also what advice he would give them.

For Niedermayer, it's all about going through it together.

“It’s exciting," he said. "When I was here we were fortunate to have that success and feel that you were a Stanley Cup contender when you came to training camp. You’re lucky to have that feeling, not every team truly has it. I think they’ve got themselves into that reality and now it’s going to be learning through experience. Getting into the playoffs, having a bit of a run and seeing what that’s all about because there is more to learn and it is a different game there. It’s exciting and hopefully, it can keep trending in the same direction.”

“Getting comfortable to the intensity and what the competition is exactly like," he added of what this current team will need to do to rise to the post-season challenge. "And just as Jacques taught us about the details, being consistent with those, being more consistent than the opponent, basically is going to help you win. I don’t think you truly understand how important that is until you’re there and experience it.”