Markstrom to Miss Time After Injury vs Bruins | INJURY UPDATE

Markstrom Injury
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Jacob Markstrom left Wednesday night's game against the Boston Bruins in the first period after Bruins Justin Brazeau crashed into Markstrom's net, sending the Devils goaltender awkwardly into his goal post.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Markstrom "will miss some time," and they'll have a better idea of his status soon.

“We’ll take some time before we have a full extent on (Markstrom) but I talked to him and he was in good spirits,” Keefe said. “He commented to me that he’s feeling a lot better now than he was before so that’s positive news.”

Markstrom lay facedown on the ice in clear discomfort, and the team athletic therapist tended to him. Although he appeared to have difficulty raising himself off the ice, using the crossbar of his net for support, Markstrom eventually skated off on his own.

He was replaced in net by Jake Allen and Markstrom did not return to the Devils bench for the remainder of the game.

