Devils Practice at Northeastern U | NOTEBOOK

Northeastern practice
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing at Northeastern University's Matthews Arena Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Practice Info

The Devils held an optional skate on Sunday afternoon. It was pretty well attended.

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Bastian | Bahl
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
In Case You Missed It
READ: 
10 TAKEAWAYS: No Vacancy
WATCH:
REWIND: Declawed
 
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Ruff | McLeodl | Daws | Holtz

More News

DEVILS AT PANTHERS 1/13/24 GAME STORY

Depleted Devils Stun Panthers to End Streak | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT PANTHERS 1/13/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Panthers 1
An Opportunity to Give Back | FEATURE

An Opportunity to Give Back | FEATURE
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME STORY

Devils Earn Big Point but Fall in OT to Bolts | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 4
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open 3-Game Road Swing in Tampa | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/10/24

Devils Off to Sunshine State to Start 3-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK
No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24

No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/9/24

Devils Back on the Ice After Two Days Off | NOTEBOOK
Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG

Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG
Sweep the Deck | RELEASE

Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' to Support Devils Youth Foundation | FEATURE 
Clarke Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Clarke Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS CANUCKS 1/6/24 GAME STORY

Devils Fall Short in Comeback Attempt to Canucks | GAME STORY
Lindy Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG
Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG

Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG
Siegenthaler Inspiring Next Generation | FEATURE

Siegenthaler is 'Opening the Door' For the Next Generation | FEATURE
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 GAME STORY

Devils Win Wild One Against Blackhawks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blackhawks 2