Depleted Devils Stun Panthers to End Streak | GAME STORY

SUNRISE, Fla. - The injury-riddled Devils gutted out one of their most impressive wins of the season on the road against the NHL’s hottest team.
The depleted Devils ended the Florida Panthers’ nine-game winning streak after a posting a 4-1 victory Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena.
"We came out hard. We played hard. Won a lot of battles, Checked hard," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "The thing I'm most impressed with is the checking mentality. Our 5-on-5 game the last two games has been as good as it's been all year."
New Jersey built a 3-0 lead on goals by Alexander Holtz, Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula. Defenseman John Marino ended it with an empty-netter.
Goaltender Nico Daws stopped 36 of 37 shots, including a massive glove save on Panthers' leading goal-scorer Sam Reinhart with 2:33 left in the game.
"He gave us some big saves," Ruff said. "We're undermanned a little bit. You have to rely on your goaltender for quality saves and he gave us some really quality saves."
The lone Panthers goal came from Reinhart, who posted his 31st goal of the year on the power play. It was Florida's first loss since Dec. 21 (St. Louis, 4-1).
The Devils improved to 1-0-1, taking three of four points, on their current three-game road trip. New Jersey concludes their trip in Boston Monday afternoon.