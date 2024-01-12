An Opportunity to Give Back | FEATURE

Brendan Smith's Kan Jam event raised money for an important cause through a fun tournament

KanJamSmithFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

It’s not every day you get to play a Kan Jam tournament with a member of the New Jersey Devils as your teammate, but those in attendance of Brendan Smith’s first ever Kancer Jam event were able to do so while giving back to a worthy cause. Through this charity tournament and an auction, Smith will raise over a $100,000 for the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation which will donate the money to the Breast Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, a RWJBarnabas Health facility.

“I’ve always wanted to give back,” Smith shared about the event. “My grandparents both passed away from breast cancer. My in was actually Kevin Shattenkirk. I’ve been a part of these Kan Jams before and from kind of a thought this summer at a wedding and I couldn’t be more excited.”

“We’ve been in existence for 10 years, and started in a backyard in Scotch Plains,” Jamey Crimmins, Founder of Jam Kancer in the Kan, shared. “We’ve never done an event in New Jersey until today. Smith has been to a couple of our events when he played for that other team across the river but he came here and wanted to bring one home and we were happy to do it.”

Smith raised 100K for those fighting breast cancer

The excitement was contagious as the entire afternoon was filled with friendly competition, plenty of laughter, and unbelievable memories for all in attendance.

“This is amazing,” Shellie Davis, an attendee, explained. “I want to say a dream come true but I didn’t know this was a possibility, to be at an event that is so much fun but also so meaningful. And to have so many people that are here and invested for the right reason.”

Although it was an off-day for the team, Smith’s teammates were quick to support and spend an afternoon in support of the community and this important cause.

“It means everything to us, a lot of us were able to show up which is great for such a great cause that affects all of us,” Nathan Bastian shared. “To be able to come out here in the community, it means a lot to us.”

“Cancer sucks,” Nico Hischier said. “Everybody has their own stories to tell. Smith told us a little bit about his and his wife’s as well. People in the whole world are battling this disease and it’s just great that everybody came here and chose to support.

“It means a lot to myself too to be here, and just do something good for the community.”

The Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation has helped countless families feel supported through the scariest times, and when they need it the most.

“It lets people who are suffering from cancer know that they’re not alone, that somebody cares,” Crimmins shared. “When you get diagnosed with cancer all of the sudden you’re just different. People look at you differently and you feel like you’re on an island.”

Davis and her two sons weren’t just any participants at the event, they’re one of the many families who received financial support from the Foundation and whose lives were changed by events like these.

“My sons are second-year bantam players and they could only play because of Jam Kan,” Davis explained. “That’s the whole reason they’ve continued playing the sport. Hockey was the one thing that brought us together as a family when my husband was sick. And as he got sicker and sicker it became the one thing that we were going to lose.

“Jam Kan and Jamey Crimmins came in at just the right time and said as long as your boys want to be on the ice, they’ll be on the ice,” Davis continued. “If he had just stopped there that would have been more than enough. But he’s gone above and beyond and (my kids) have accomplished, seen things and done things they wouldn’t have done otherwise.”

Although it was a day headlined by a very competitive Kan Jam tournament and an opportunity to interact with Devils players in an intimate setting, this fun event will change lives for the better and support those in the New Jersey community battling cancer.

“It’s a great time, everybody’s laughing and having a good time," Smith said. "It’s for a great cause and everybody’s having fun.

More News

DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME STORY

Devils Earn Big Point but Fall in OT to Bolts | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 4
DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open 3-Game Road Swing in Tampa | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/10/24

Devils Off to Sunshine State to Start 3-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK
No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24

No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/9/24

Devils Back on the Ice After Two Days Off | NOTEBOOK
Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG

Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG
Sweep the Deck | RELEASE

Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' to Support Devils Youth Foundation | FEATURE 
Clarke Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Clarke Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS CANUCKS 1/6/24 GAME STORY

Devils Fall Short in Comeback Attempt to Canucks | GAME STORY
Lindy Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG
Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG

Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG
Siegenthaler Inspiring Next Generation | FEATURE

Siegenthaler is 'Opening the Door' For the Next Generation | FEATURE
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 GAME STORY

Devils Win Wild One Against Blackhawks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blackhawks 2
Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG

Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG
Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG

Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG
A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/4/23

A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS