Devils Make Quick Stop on Long Island | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-5-2) vs. ISLANDERS (6-6-2)

New Jersey make a quick stop on Long Island on Saturday night to face the Islanders.

You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Cuttler Produce.

BY THE NUMBERS

MORNING SKATE RECAP:

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won four of their last five games and outscored their opponents by a 20-to-8 margin. New Jersey is enjoying its best stretch of hockey this early season, playing nearly 175 minutes of shutout hockey on its Western Canada road trip and winning against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The penalty kill has been superb, killing off 15 straight infractions, including going 2-for-2 against the Canadiens. The team is in the midst of a short stretch where they're sticking in the Metropolitan area before once again taking off for a nearly week-long road trip through Florida. The game against the Islanders will be the start of New Jersey's fourth set of back-to-back games this season. They will host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

This will be the second matchup between the Devils and Islanders this season, with New York winning the first, in overtime, at Prudential Center earlier this year. The Islanders are coming off a victory against the Ottawa Senators, and it was the first time this season they had won back-to-back games, marking their first win streak of the season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: There's no line hotter right now than Jack Hughes, centered by Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt. Against Montreal, the line combined for seven points. Bratt had two goals and an assist, Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Palat had a goal and an assist in the win.

Islanders: Forward Bo Horvat is on an offensive tear over the past five games. He's picked up seven points in five games, with two goals and five assists, including a three-point outting in the Islanders last game against the Senators.

INJURIES

Devils: Lazar (knee), Bastian (jaw), Hatakka (shoulder)

Islanders: Barzal (upper-body), Pelech (jaw), Duclair (leg, LTIR), Romanov (upper-body - IR), Reilly (head, IR),

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
Hischier, 10
Palmieri, 6
Assists
Bratt, 13
Horvat, 7
Points
Bratt, 18
Horvat, 12

GAME NOTES

  • New Jersey are 8-0-0 when leading after the second period of play this season
  • Jack Hughes earned his fifth multi-point game of the season (16 GP) with a goal and two assists against Montreal and has two three-point games this season.
  • Jonas Siegenthaler scored his first goal since Dec. 21, 2023, when he gave the Devils a 3-1 lead on the Canadiens in the second period on Thursday night.
