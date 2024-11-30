Devils, Caps Meet for Final Time this Season | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Capitals are the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the Metro Division respectfully. New Jersey sits at the top with 34 points, one ahead of the Capitals’ 33, but Jersey has played three more games than Washington. This will be the fourth and final match between the two clubs. The Devils are 2-0-1 in the previous three matchups. Both teams are playing on the second half of back-to-back games with both teams having won on Friday afternoon.

The Devils are 11-4 in their last 15 games and 4-1 in their past five, which includes a 3-2 win in Washington. Captain Nico Hischier has four goals and six points in his last four games. His 14 goals lead the team. Jesper Bratt leads the club with 19 assists and 29 points.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton leads the backend with four goals and 19 points. Goaltender Jake Allen’s last start was a win against Washington when he stopped 24 of 25 shots while earning a 3-2 victory.

Washington is 6-2 in its last eight games to maintain a strong push for the top of the division. Dylan Strome leads the Capitals in scoring with 34 points on the year. His 26 helpers also top the team. Alex Ovechkin has a team-best 15 goals despite having missed the past five games with an injury.

John Carlson still shoulders the load for the D corps. The 34-year-old blueliner paces the group with three goals, 13 assists and 16 points. Goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have evenly split the time in the net. Thompson is 10-1-1 in his 12 games this season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: The Devils power-play struck for three goals at Detroit in a 5-4 win Friday afternoon. The team’s man-advantage unit has posted 11 goals in the past seven games.

Capitals: Forward Tom Wilson has five points (3g-2a) in his last three games. Wilson has three goals in his last two contests, including a two-goal performance Friday against the NY Islanders.

INJURIES

Devils: Bastian (jaw, IR), Lazar (knee, IR), Hatakka (shoulder)

Capitals: Ovechkin (fractured left fibula, IR), Milano (upper-body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS