Devils Win It for the Moms, Beat the Capitals 3-2 | GAME STORY

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Despite plenty of pressure from the Capitals, the Devils stayed strong and snuck out a 3-2 win in Washington D.C. New Jersey picked up its second win of the year against this Metropolitan Division opponent and improved to 14-7-2. Tomas Tatar, Brenden Dillon, and Dougie Hamilton had New Jersey's goals and Jake Allen stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced to record his 200th NHL win.

“First Jake Allen saves the game for us with a huge save,” Keefe said post-game. “Then Mercer and Hischier, great blocked shots, sacrificing to make sure we get the points. That’s the kind of efforts you need to close out games. Didn’t love a lot about our game quite honestly, but I thought we played smart enough defensively to limit a lot of what their strengths are offensively and because of that, we only needed three (goals).”

With 6 minutes left in the first period - Matt Roy scored to give the home team a 1-0 lead. The shot hit off of Nolan Foote’s glove which redirected the shot past Allen. There was a lot of traffic in front of the net as the Capitals continued to pressure.

Three minutes later, the Devils responded with a power play goal. Luke Hughes passed to Erik Haula on the doorstep and Haula got the puck past Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Tomas Tatar pounced on the puck and pushed it over the goal line to tie the game, 1-1.

“It was beautiful,” Tatar said of Hughes’ pass. “I stopped playing for a second, it was a great play by Hughes and good shot by Haula. I wasn’t sure how (Lindgren) saved that but I still saw it trickle in and then it stopped so I was just sprinting there to get the (goal).”

Seven minutes into the second period, Dillon scored his first goal as a Devil to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead. Paul Cotter was net front challenging Lindgren and putting pressure on the Capitals netminder. Dillon’s shot hit John Carlson’s stick, which redirected the shot slightly, and helped the Devils blue liner give New Jersey a 2-1 lead.

“Don’t care how it goes in,” Dillon smiled. “At the end of the day it’s nice to contribute. I don’t often but it’s nice to be able (to). We’ve been trying to get pucks to the net, (the Capitals) do a great job blocking shots, we talked about that before the game. So just trying to find a lane, get it there, and Cotter did a great job net front.”

Throughout the second period there were waves of pressure by the Capitals; however, the Devils remained structured and weathered the storm. Tensions rose nine minutes into the middle frame when Johnathan Kovacevic and Brandon Duhaime dropped the gloves. Duhaime also fought Stefan Noesen in New Jersey’s most recent game against Washington on Oct. 19.

Jesper Bratt drew a penalty late in the second period for New Jersey’s third power play of the game. Off a clean faceoff win at the start of a power play, Dougie Hamilton’s shot went high past Lindgren to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. The power play tally was New Jersey’s second power play goal against the fourth best penalty kill in the league.

In the first four minutes of the third period, the Capitals went on only their second power play of the game. Washington held the zone for over a minute to start the man-advantage, keeping New Jersey from getting fresh penalty killers. After Johnathan Kovacevic was knocked down, John Carlson saw Connor McMichael open and quickly passed it. McMichael tapped in the pass, which brought the game within 1.

Following the Capitals power play goal that cut the Devils lead to 3-2, Washington increased their pressure. In the final two minutes of regulation, Washington pulled their goalie and increased the challenge. Allen went post to post and came up big with a glove save to stop McMichael. Blocked shots and a strong effort from the Devils helped them hang on, to get the win.

“It was a lot of great blocks by Mercer and Hischier,” Tatar said of the Devils effort late in the game. “Also a great save by Allen. It was a critical moment in the last minute but we stood up and held it strong.”

“We knew Washington was going to have a push in the third being down a couple,” Allen explained. “We found a way to get through it, especially in the last two, two and a half minutes. Some big blocks there from the guys, and it’s not going to be pretty all the time but you have to find ways to win. It’s hard to put a complete 60 (minute effort) together in this league against really good teams, teams that we’re chasing in the standings. Two big wins this week against divisional opponents.”