Devils Look for Fourth Straight Win, Host Bruins | PREVIEW

NJD BOS Preview

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (31-38-9) vs. BOSTON BRUINS (41-29-7)

New Jersey host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Food Truck Lady.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSG

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

SOMEWHERE - Check back following Devils morning skate at 10:30 a.m.!

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are riding a three-game win streak and look to string together their fourth consecutive win when they host the Bruins. New Jersey has yet to win four straight this season.

Captain Nico Hischier has been an offensive stalwart for the club, scoring seventeen points in his past twelve games, including a hat trick and two three-point nights. Jacob Markstrom is coming off a shutout performance against the New York Rangers, turning aside every shot he faced in the two games between the rivals at Prudential Center this season.

The Devils have had a lighter schedule of late, after a very busy March of 16 games in 31 days. To start April, the team has played just two games since last Monday, a win over Minnesota and another against the Rangers.

Tuesday night will mark the second meeting between the two clubs, a first since Boston's Justin Brazeau collided with Markstrom, who suffered an MCL injury that kept him out nearly six weeks.

The Boston Bruins will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 NHL season, due to inconsistent results and a slow start to their season. This will be only the second time in 17 seasons that the playoffs will take place without them Bruins.

At the most recent trade deadline, the Bruins began to overhaul their roster, trading away their captain, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers and Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche.

Remaining on the roster is David Pasternak, who is knocking on the door of another 100-point season and leads the Bruins with 40 goals. He's currently on a stretch of contributing to 11-straight goals scored by the Bruins, a franchise record. Former Devil Pavel Zacha is the third-leading scorer with Boston, contributing 45 points (14g-31a).

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Captain Nico Hischier is on an offensive tear to accompany all his other responsibilities. He's got seventeen points in his last twelve games.

Bruins: David Pastrnak is inching toward another 100-point season. He sits at 97 after a stretch of 12 points in his last five games played, including five goals and seven assists.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week),

Bruins: McAvoy (shoulder, IR), Kastelic (out)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BRUINS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Pastrnak, 40
Assists
Bratt, 67
Pastrnak, 57
Points
Bratt, 88
Pastrnak, 97

GAME NOTES

  • Hischier's goal against the Rangers was his 171st career goal, which passed Pat Verbeek for seventh all-time in franchise history.
  • Luke Hughes enters Tuesday’s contest riding a three-game point streak. He missed the game on March 28, making his personal point streak stretch to four games (1g-6a).
  • Paul Cotter’s 235 hits this season are the most all-time that a Devils player recorded in a single season since the stat began being tracked in 2005-06.
  • Pastrnak has 13 points (6g-7a) on a six-game point streak and has factored in on 11 straight goals.

More News

Following His Lead | FEATURE

Devils Practice Prior to Facing the Bruins | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Return of WWE Night | PRESS RELEASE

Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

Historical WWE Main Events in New Jersey | FEATURE

Magic Marky | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Take You Behind the Scenes | BLOG

Devils Practice During 4-Day Break | NOTEBOOK

Devils Recall Casey | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Sweep Home-and-Home Series v. Wild | GAME STORY

Devils invite young fans to rink to celebrate Autism Acceptance night

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Wild 2 (SO)

Devils, Wild Complete Home-and-Home Series | PREVIEW

Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

Hischier Hat Trick Leads Devils Past Wild | GAME STORY