Devils Look for Fourth Straight Win, Host Bruins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are riding a three-game win streak and look to string together their fourth consecutive win when they host the Bruins. New Jersey has yet to win four straight this season.

Captain Nico Hischier has been an offensive stalwart for the club, scoring seventeen points in his past twelve games, including a hat trick and two three-point nights. Jacob Markstrom is coming off a shutout performance against the New York Rangers, turning aside every shot he faced in the two games between the rivals at Prudential Center this season.

The Devils have had a lighter schedule of late, after a very busy March of 16 games in 31 days. To start April, the team has played just two games since last Monday, a win over Minnesota and another against the Rangers.

Tuesday night will mark the second meeting between the two clubs, a first since Boston's Justin Brazeau collided with Markstrom, who suffered an MCL injury that kept him out nearly six weeks.

The Boston Bruins will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 NHL season, due to inconsistent results and a slow start to their season. This will be only the second time in 17 seasons that the playoffs will take place without them Bruins.

At the most recent trade deadline, the Bruins began to overhaul their roster, trading away their captain, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers and Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche.

Remaining on the roster is David Pasternak, who is knocking on the door of another 100-point season and leads the Bruins with 40 goals. He's currently on a stretch of contributing to 11-straight goals scored by the Bruins, a franchise record. Former Devil Pavel Zacha is the third-leading scorer with Boston, contributing 45 points (14g-31a).

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Captain Nico Hischier is on an offensive tear to accompany all his other responsibilities. He's got seventeen points in his last twelve games.

Bruins: David Pastrnak is inching toward another 100-point season. He sits at 97 after a stretch of 12 points in his last five games played, including five goals and seven assists.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week),

Bruins: McAvoy (shoulder, IR), Kastelic (out)

