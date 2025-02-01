Devils Visit Buffalo | PREVIEW

dawson mercer buf game preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (28-18-6) vs. BUFFALO SABRES (20-26-5)

New Jersey begins a two-game road trip starting with a contest in Buffalo against the Sabres Sunday afternoon.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Food Truck Lady.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BUFFALO, NY - Check back following Devils coach Sheldon Keefe's media availability at 11:45 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off an impressive 5-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night. The club scored two power-play goals while goaltender Jake Allen stopped all 24 shots against to pick up his third shutout of the season.

New Jersey closed out January by winning three of its last four games. The club scored 16 goals in those four games, including two five-goal efforts. The Devils remain in the third spot in the Metro Division.

The Devils are dealing injuries to two major players on the team. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Captain Nico Hischier is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Dawson Mercer has slotted in for Hischier and he has three goals in his last four games. Jesper Bratt is on a four-game scoring streak with one goal and five points. Jack Hughes also has a four-game scoring streak with two goals and five points. Goalie Jake Allen is 2-1-0 since taking over for Markstrom.

Head coach Lindy Ruff returned to the bench for Buffalo, but the Sabres are struggling mightily this season. They currently sit dead last in the Eastern Conference and went through a stretch of going winless in 13 straight games (0-10-3) from Nov. 27 to Dec. 21.

The Sabres roster has a ton of potential with forwards Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. However, the club hasn’t been able to string together much success. While the Sabres offense is in the upper-tier in the NHL, Buffalo has allowed the third most goals per game (3.39) in the NHL this season.

Thompson is still a major threat to score. The former 47-goal scorer has 25 tallies on the season and recently posted a hat trick against Boston on Monday night. He also paces the team with 45 points on the year. JJ Peterka is second at 40 points (14g-26a). Rasmus Dahlin leads the back end with 31 assists and 37 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Forward Timo Meier has a four-game scoring streak with one goal and six points.

Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson has six goals in his past six games, which includes a hat trick. Thompson has 11 points in his past eight games (6g-5a).

INJURIES

Devils: Hischier (unknown, day-to-day), Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Sabres: Greenway (middle body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Feb. 2 at Buffalo

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SABRES
Goals
Hischier, 24
Thompson, 25
Assists
Bratt, 42
Dahlin, 31
Points
JHughes, 60
Thompson, 45

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Sabres meet for the third and final time this season. The Devils won the previous two meetings, both taking place in Prague, Czechia as part of the NHL's Global Series.
  • Paul Cotter leads the series scoring with two goals and three points. Stefan Noesen, Johnathan Kovacevic, Jack Hughes and Nathan Bastian each have two points.

More News

Devils Practice Before 2-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK

Nico Daws Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

In the Trenches | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils 'Sweep the Deck' for a Good Cause | FEATURE

Maintenance Days at Practice | NOTEBOOK

Oh, Brother; Devils' Offense Explodes in Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Flyers 0

Devils Fall in Philly | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Flyers 4

Hischier Returns to NJ with Injury | INJURY UPDATE

Halonen Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’

Devils Earn Big OT Win in Montreal | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Canadiens 3

Allen Town | FEATURE

Devils Practice Before Trip | NOTEBOOK

Isaac Poulter Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Markstrom Out 4 to 6 Weeks with MCL Sprain | INJURY UPDATE