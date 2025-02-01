Devils Visit Buffalo | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off an impressive 5-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night. The club scored two power-play goals while goaltender Jake Allen stopped all 24 shots against to pick up his third shutout of the season.

New Jersey closed out January by winning three of its last four games. The club scored 16 goals in those four games, including two five-goal efforts. The Devils remain in the third spot in the Metro Division.

The Devils are dealing injuries to two major players on the team. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Captain Nico Hischier is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Dawson Mercer has slotted in for Hischier and he has three goals in his last four games. Jesper Bratt is on a four-game scoring streak with one goal and five points. Jack Hughes also has a four-game scoring streak with two goals and five points. Goalie Jake Allen is 2-1-0 since taking over for Markstrom.

Head coach Lindy Ruff returned to the bench for Buffalo, but the Sabres are struggling mightily this season. They currently sit dead last in the Eastern Conference and went through a stretch of going winless in 13 straight games (0-10-3) from Nov. 27 to Dec. 21.

The Sabres roster has a ton of potential with forwards Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. However, the club hasn’t been able to string together much success. While the Sabres offense is in the upper-tier in the NHL, Buffalo has allowed the third most goals per game (3.39) in the NHL this season.

Thompson is still a major threat to score. The former 47-goal scorer has 25 tallies on the season and recently posted a hat trick against Boston on Monday night. He also paces the team with 45 points on the year. JJ Peterka is second at 40 points (14g-26a). Rasmus Dahlin leads the back end with 31 assists and 37 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Forward Timo Meier has a four-game scoring streak with one goal and six points.

Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson has six goals in his past six games, which includes a hat trick. Thompson has 11 points in his past eight games (6g-5a).

INJURIES

Devils: Hischier (unknown, day-to-day), Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Sabres: Greenway (middle body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS