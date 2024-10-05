Devils Sweep Global Series in Prague | GAME STORY

Seamus Casey scored his first career goal on Saturday in New Jersey's 3-1 win

By Amanda Stein
By Amanda Stein

PRAGUE, Czechia - Sheldon Keefe made it very clear: His team did not travel all the way to Prague, Czechia for just two points.

No, this was about four.

And the Devils accomplished just that after a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

Two games into the season. Four points in their pockets.

"Just a great trip overall," Brenden Dillon said. "It feels like we've been here for a month, it's been a long week but being one of those new guys just to have time on the road to get to know your new teammates, to get to know your coaching staff, the systems, we've had some unbelievable nights here with team groups together (...) overall we played just two extremely great games, tonight better than the last night."

Seamus Casey opened the scoring for New Jersey with his first career NHL goal, his wrist shot finding it’s way through traffic, cleanly into the net behind Buffalo netminder Devon Levi on the power play. Swarmed by his teammates, Casey’s goal tied the game at one, shortly after Tage Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead by crashing Jake Allen’s crease.

"This has been and incredible way to start, I just want to keep going wherever that may be," Casey said. "This is what my goal was, to try to come into camp, make the team and see where it went from there and just play my game."

The Devils win 3-1 against Buffalo in Prague

The Devils dialed in their defensive details, holding Buffalo to just 18 shots, while putting up 37 of their own.

Paul Cotter scored his second goal in as many games, the beneficiary of a Jack Hughes pass, corralled off his own rebounded shot. The goal gave New Jersey their first lead of the game, the only one they’d need. Timo Meier added his first goal of the season, capitalizing in front of the net, as Jesper Bratt served up a perfect pass from behind the goal line and Levi well out of position.

"It’s always good to get that one,” Cotter said. “It was game-winner, was it? That’s awesome. I mean, Jack made a hell of a play, so I just tried to get up the ice as fast as I could, and obviously, guys like that are able to make pretty good plays. Just trying to get open for him.”

Jake Allen backstopped the Devils to victory, making 17 saves and letting in just a single goal.

As the Global Series ends, the Devils newcomers have made an immediate impression. Over the two games, five of the seven goals scored have come from those making their Devils debuts (Johnathan Kovacevic, Paul Cotter (x2), Stefan Noesen and Seamus Casey), while Jacob Markstrom picked up the 30-save win on Friday.

POST-GAME VIDEO

Recap: Sabres at Devils 10.5.24

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Although the Sabres had more offensive zone time in the first period on Saturday than they did on Friday, the Devils did an excellent job at limiting the Sabres' chances, holding them to just five shots all period and two in the final 14 minutes. New Jersey pressured the Sabres to the perimeter, removing nearly every option and removing the middle of the ice.

Thompson's goal came by crashing Jake Allen's crease, which was just one of six shots the Sabres would have in the second period.

"We were much better in that regard in terms of protecting our net," Keefe said after the game. "No real free sticks or bodies in and around our crease and in the slot. That was much better. A little hairy there in the second period in terms of teams trading chances a little bit, I thought the game opened up for a bit for a while and cost us a goal but for the most part that was more of what we're looking for."

• The Devils penalty killers were outstanding. Not only did they bat 1000, but they also held the Sabres to zero shots on goal while on the man advantage.

• Congrats, Seamus! Casey was also named Player of the Game and, because of that, was awarded a Rolex watch.

"Unbelievable," Paul Cotter joked when asked about Casey's first goal. "First goal you get a Rolly (Rolex) now? Where was mine back in the day? No, but it’s so cool for him, all of us are smiling ear-to-ear, what an experience for us and him.”

• Just 6:02 into the game, Brenden Dillon laid out Buffalo's JJ Peterka with an open-ice hit in the neutral zone. The call was originally a major penalty to Dillon, which the referees then reviewed. Ultimately, the refs deemed it a clean hit, assessing Dillon a two-minute penalty for interference plus a five-minute penalty for fighting with Alex Tuch.

"Obviously, I hope JJ is okay," Dillon began. "But I think for my game and when I’m on, my gaps are good. I’m stepping up to be physical and with these highly skilled, highly speedy teams you’ve got to play physical on them to be able to slow them down. It was one of my early shifts in the game, kind of getting the guys going and making sure we were emotionally involved in the game and physically, too; it’s nice when you’re able to get the two points at the end of the day too.”

Tuch also received a five-minute penalty for fighting after he went directly after Dillon while teammates helped Peterka off the ice. Peterka left the game and did not return.

• Seamus Casey became the fifth player in NHL history to score their first career goal outside of North America, joining Nate Guenin (2011 Premiere Series), Tyler Seguin (2010 Premiere Series), Alex Goligoski (2008 Premiere Series) and Bobby Ryan (2007 Premiere Series). Casey is the first player to score their first career goal overseas since the NHL rebranded the Global Series.

“This whole week has been a blast," Casey said. "The guys have been great, welcoming me in. It’s not your normal first experience in the NHL but it’s been super fun. To get two wins, it’s just been awesome. An awesome way to start.”

• Patrik Elias had the honors of taking part in the ceremonial faceoff. He's also been an active presence in the Devils locker room during the Devils stay in Prague.

• Ondrej Palat missed the game due to the birth of his second child. In his place, Paul Cotter moved up the lineup to join Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen, while Kurtis MacDermid drew in on the fourth line, where Cotter played on Friday night with Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian. It's part of what has made Cotter so appealing as a player; his skillset and foot speed make him a versatile player capable of comfortably playing up and down the lineup.

"Huge. I’ve said it before. I think he’s got more to offer our group than what he’s shown in the league previously," Keefe said of Cotter's performance. "He needs to earn that and show it every day and when opportunities such as what was presented tonight are available, you need to take advantage of it. He scores a huge goal for us, but I thought he just played a good game. I was bouncing him around and using him on different lines to give him some extra minutes but he was great.”

Versatility has become a big part of the Devils' roster this season, and again, because of Palat's absence, Dawson Mercer stepped into his role on the second power play unit. Mercer has taken a few reps on the power play at practice but has been a mainstay penalty killer through camp. Mercer took on the man-advantage role alongside Stefan Noesen, Erik Haula, Tomas Tatar, and Seamus Casey.

WHAT'S NEXT
With the Global Series wrapped up, the Devils head back home to Newark for their home opener on Thursday night. The Devils will welcome in the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first game of the season at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

