Devils Sweep Global Series in Prague | GAME STORY

PRAGUE, Czechia - Sheldon Keefe made it very clear: His team did not travel all the way to Prague, Czechia for just two points.

No, this was about four.

And the Devils accomplished just that after a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

Two games into the season. Four points in their pockets.

"Just a great trip overall," Brenden Dillon said. "It feels like we've been here for a month, it's been a long week but being one of those new guys just to have time on the road to get to know your new teammates, to get to know your coaching staff, the systems, we've had some unbelievable nights here with team groups together (...) overall we played just two extremely great games, tonight better than the last night."

Seamus Casey opened the scoring for New Jersey with his first career NHL goal, his wrist shot finding it’s way through traffic, cleanly into the net behind Buffalo netminder Devon Levi on the power play. Swarmed by his teammates, Casey’s goal tied the game at one, shortly after Tage Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead by crashing Jake Allen’s crease.

"This has been and incredible way to start, I just want to keep going wherever that may be," Casey said. "This is what my goal was, to try to come into camp, make the team and see where it went from there and just play my game."