Devils, Penguins Face Off | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (36-25-6) vs. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (27-31-10)

New Jersey faces Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins for an afternoon tilt in Pittsburgh.

You can watch on ABC or ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: ABC, ESPN+

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils inched a little closer to a playoff berth with an active three-game winning streak, their first since Dec. 21-27. New Jersey holds an 8-point lead (78-70) for the No. 3 position in the Metro Division over Columbus, though the Blue Jackets have played two less games. The Devils have rattled off victories against Philadelphia, 3-1, Columbus, 5-3, and Edmonton, 3-2.

The Devils will be without superstar Jack Hughes for the rest of the year. He underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for next season’s training camp. The Devils are also missing No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton and top-4 blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler. Both have been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Jesper Bratt has picked up the offense in Hughes’ absence, leading the club with 57 assists and 76 points. Captain Nico Hischier is currently tied with Hughes for the lead in goals with 27. While Bratt, Stefan Noesen (19) and Timo Meier (18) are all inching closer to 20-goal seasons.

The Penguins will miss the playoffs for the third straight season, and the fourth time in Sidney Crosby’s career. Still, Pittsburgh is enjoying a three-game winning streak which includes victories against playoff teams in Minnesota, Vegas and St. Louis. The Penguins host New Jersey as the third installment of a five-game homestand.

Crosby still does it all for the Penguins. The 37-year-old leads the team with 49 assists and 72 points while chipping in 23 goals. Rickard Rakell has led the way in goals with 30, his third 30-goal campaign and first since 2017-18. Goalie Tristan Jarry has found new life since being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. He’s 3-0-0 since his return, stopping 97 of 103 shots for a .942 save percentage.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Bratt has posted back-to-back three-point games. He has two goals and six points in those contests. He set a new career high with 57 assists.

Penguins: Crosby has points in 13 of his last 15 games for 19 points (10g-9a).

INJURIES

Devils: J. Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Penguins: Joseph (upper-body), Novak (lower-body), Shea (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
PENGUINS
Goals
Hischier, JHughes, 27
Rakell, 29
Assists
Bratt, 57
Crosby, 49
Points
Bratt, 76
Crosby, 72

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Penguins meet for the third time this season, and final time in Pittsburgh. New Jersey has won the previous two matchups, including a 3-2 shootout victory at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 4.
  • Nico Hischier (1g-2a) and Jesper Bratt (3a) lead the Devils in scoring against Pittsburgh this year. Goalie Jacob Markstrom recorded a 12-save shutout on Dec. 21.

