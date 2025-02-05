Devils Pull Out Win in Shootout Vs. Penguins | GAME STORY

vs PIT
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Devils got the start they wanted, building a 2-0 lead halfway through the second period. And despite a pushback by the Penguins, the Devils escaped Pittsburgh with a 3-2 shootout victory at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

Jack Hughes scored twice for New Jersey and nearly added a hat trick winner in overtime but was denied with 2 seconds remaining.

Rickard Rakell and Kevin Hayes tallied for the Penguins, who had tied the game at 2-2 in the third period.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jack Hughes opened the scoring late in the first period. He started the play by carrying the puck down the right side and whipping a backhander toward the slot. A scrambled ensued and Hughes made his way to the crease. He swatted the puck and it went off the skate of Pittsburgh's Rickard Rakell and through the legs of goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and just over the goal line with 16.4 seconds left in the opening period.

• Hughes also started and finished the play on his second goal. It began with a face-off win in the offensive zone against Sidney Crosby, a Hall of Famer and great face-off artist. After winning the draw, Hughes set up above the right circle. Jesper Bratt made a great pass across and Hughes finished with a quick snap of the wrists.

• A turning point in the game came late in the first period while the game was still scoreless. Rickard Rakell appeared to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal. However, the referees waived it off due to a kicking motion. After a review, it was confirmed that Rakell indeed kicked the puck into the net and the no goal call was upheld. A minute later Jack Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead.

• The Devils defense took a blow halfway through the first period. Jonas Siegenthaler lost an edge at center ice and crashed into the boards at 8:45 of the period. He needed the assistance of an athletic trainer to get off the ice. He went to the locker room and did not return in the game.

• Devils goalie Nico Daws made his first start of the season in the game. He stopped 25 of 27 shots against and had a strong showing in the overtime session.

• The Devils lineup got a boost with the return of center Erik Haula. He missed the previous 12 games with an ankle injury and hadn’t played since Jan. 4 at San Jose. His return helped bolster the depth down the middle and added a much-needed threat in the face-off circle for New Jersey.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center Thursday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

