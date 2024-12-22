Noesen, Hischier Connect Twice, Devils Shutout Pens | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Go to the net and good things will happen.

That's an old hockey adage that proved true once again. On Saturday night, both Devils goals came right in front of the net as New Jersey beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-0 and improve to 10-6-3 at home.

It was a tight checking, high intensity affair, with offense for both teams hard to come by.

It took until 17:32 of the second before either goaltender would crack and it was Stefan Noesen who banged the puck past Tristan Jarry to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Noesen banged in a sharp angle pass from Nico Hischier to Noesen at the net front put the Devils up 1-0 with under two minutes remaining in the second period. The goal was Noesen's 15th of the season to set a new career-high in goals, in just the 36th game of the season.

Hischier and Noesen would connect once more in the third period. Off of unrelenting pressure in the offensive zone, the Devils determination to get pucks through and create a net-front presence broke down the Penguins defensive structure. Brenden Dillon's shot through traffic found it's way to the net before Hischier connected with the back of the net. As it was all playing out, Noesen was heavily engaged in a net-front battle with Pittsburgh's defenseman Ryan Shea.

"I saw red," Noesen said. "I don't really know what happened. We were just going toe-to-toe there and I actually thought I was about to fight."

Timo Meier secured the win with the empty-net goal, his 12th of the season, at 18:27 of the third.

“We got better as the game went on,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I didn’t htink our execution was great. I didn’t think we played all that well, quite honestly. Especially the first period, we just weren’t crisp, we just weren’t executing well, so we couldn’t really get a hold of the game. But a huge goal for us in thats second period, and then just textbook third period for us.”

The Devils once again held their opponent to under 17 shots in a game, holding the Penguins to just 12. The defensive buy-in has been a catalyst to success.

“We’re buying in,” Brenden Dillon said. “Keefer, from Day 1 has preached about the defense and the offense we know what we have in this room. It’s nice to see. I would even say we weren’t great tonight, I don’t think that was our best, we still had some turnovers, a little sloppy through two periods, that just shows the type of team we could be when we do commit.”

Jacob Markstrom was outstanding once again posting his fourth straight win and and is 7-0-1 in his last eight games.