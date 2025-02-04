Devils Face Off Against Pens | PREVIEW

devils pens preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (29-19-6) vs. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (22-24-8)

New Jersey finishes a quick two-game road trip with a showdown against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Protection Technologies.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN2

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils ended January by winning three of their last four games while scoring 16 goals and two five-goal efforts. But the club opened February with a 4-3 setback in Buffalo.

The Devils are dealing injuries to two major players on the team. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Captain Nico Hischier is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, forward Erik Haula (ankle) has rejoined the team for practice and could possibly return against the Penguins.

Dawson Mercer has slotted in for Hischier and he has three goals in his last five games. Jesper Bratt is on a five-game scoring streak with one goal and six points. Goalie Jake Allen is 2-2-0 since taking over for Markstrom. Meanwhile, recently recalled goalie Nico Daws played the third period against Buffalo, his first NHL action of the year, and turned aside all seven shots against.

The Penguins are on track to miss the playoffs for the third straight year. The franchise is starting to look to the future. Last Friday, the Penguins acquired a 2025 first-round pick, forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais and prospect Melvin Fernstrom from Vancouver in exchange for defensemen Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor.

Despite the new direction, the Penguins still have a star-studded lineup featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Bryan Rust. The 37-year-old Future Hall of Famer Crosby leads the club with 40 assists and 57 points. He recently surpassed Mario Lemieux for first place on the franchise’s all-time assist list with 1,034 (currently 1,044). Rickard Rakell leads the club with 23 goals. He and Rust (20) are the only two players with 20 goals on the season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes has a five-game point streak worth six total points on three goals and three assists.

Penguins: Sidney Crosby is riding a four-game goal/point streak. He has four goals and six points in that stretch.

INJURIES

Devils: Hischier (unknown, day-to-day), Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Penguins: Malkin (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Penguins meet for the second time this season and the first in Pittsburgh. In the previous matchup - Dec. 21 at Prudential Center - the Devils earned a 3-0 victory. Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Stefan Noesen tallied in the game while Jacob Markstrom stopped all 12 shots against.
  • Jesper Bratt has 23 career points in 27 games against Pittsburgh, his third highest total against any club.
  • Goalie Nico Daws picked up his first career road win at PPG Paints Arena after stopping 37 of 38 shots on Feb. 24, 2022.
  • Forward Dawson Mercer notched his first career hat trick against the Penguins on April 4, 2023.

