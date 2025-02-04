Devils Face Off Against Pens | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils ended January by winning three of their last four games while scoring 16 goals and two five-goal efforts. But the club opened February with a 4-3 setback in Buffalo.

The Devils are dealing injuries to two major players on the team. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Captain Nico Hischier is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, forward Erik Haula (ankle) has rejoined the team for practice and could possibly return against the Penguins.

Dawson Mercer has slotted in for Hischier and he has three goals in his last five games. Jesper Bratt is on a five-game scoring streak with one goal and six points. Goalie Jake Allen is 2-2-0 since taking over for Markstrom. Meanwhile, recently recalled goalie Nico Daws played the third period against Buffalo, his first NHL action of the year, and turned aside all seven shots against.

The Penguins are on track to miss the playoffs for the third straight year. The franchise is starting to look to the future. Last Friday, the Penguins acquired a 2025 first-round pick, forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais and prospect Melvin Fernstrom from Vancouver in exchange for defensemen Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor.

Despite the new direction, the Penguins still have a star-studded lineup featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Bryan Rust. The 37-year-old Future Hall of Famer Crosby leads the club with 40 assists and 57 points. He recently surpassed Mario Lemieux for first place on the franchise’s all-time assist list with 1,034 (currently 1,044). Rickard Rakell leads the club with 23 goals. He and Rust (20) are the only two players with 20 goals on the season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes has a five-game point streak worth six total points on three goals and three assists.

Penguins: Sidney Crosby is riding a four-game goal/point streak. He has four goals and six points in that stretch.

INJURIES

Devils: Hischier (unknown, day-to-day), Markstrom (MCL sprain, out 4-6 weeks), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Penguins: Malkin (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS