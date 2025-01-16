Devils Face Leafs in Lone Toronto Visit | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils stumbled during a six-game road trip that saw the club go 1-4-1. The team responded by going 1-0-1 in a pair of home games before hitting the road to Toronto.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils in scoring with 52 points. He has points in four of his last five games for six total (2g-4a). Jesper Bratt broke a nine-game goalless streak at the Rangers. Despite the goal drought, Bratt still has produced and hasn’t gone more than two straight games without a point. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom ranks 3rd in the NHL in both goals-against average (2.15) and has been the backbone of the team's success this year.

The Devils will be without forward Stefan Noesen for the second straight game as he battles an illness.

The Leafs are being led by new head coach Craig Berube. He has Toronto currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division, but holding only a one-point lead on second-place Florida. The Maple Leafs came out of the holiday break on fire with a 6-1-0 record. But they’ve stumbled of late, losing three straight before facing the Devils.

The Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, whose 60 points (14g-46a) rank 5th in the NHL. Generational star Auston Matthews has missed 15 games due to injuries but still has 32 points (15g-17a) in 30 games. Matthews scored 69 goals last season to top the NHL. The real strength of the Leafs this year has been the play of their goaltenders, Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. The tandem has solidified the crease, though Stolarz is currently hurt.

Veteran John Tavares has 20 goals and 42 points on the year, but appeared to suffer an injury at Wednesday’s practice and his availability is unknow. He is being “further evaluated” according to Berube.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier reached the 20-goal mark for the 5th time in his career.

Maple Leafs: Matthews recently had an eight-game scoring streak snapped. But he still has points in nine of his last 10 games for 13 points (6-7a).

INJURIES

Devils: Noesen (illness), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Maple Leafs: Hakanpaa (lower-body, IR), Jarnkrok (lower-body, LTIR), McCabe (upper-body), Stolarz (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS