Devils Face Leafs in Lone Toronto Visit | PREVIEW

devils leafs preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (26-15-5) vs. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (27-16-2)

New Jersey faces the Maple Leafs in the first game for head coach Sheldon Keefe back in Toronto. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.

You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Mikula Contracting.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: UPDATE NETWORK 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

SOMEWHERE - Check back following Devils morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils stumbled during a six-game road trip that saw the club go 1-4-1. The team responded by going 1-0-1 in a pair of home games before hitting the road to Toronto.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils in scoring with 52 points. He has points in four of his last five games for six total (2g-4a). Jesper Bratt broke a nine-game goalless streak at the Rangers. Despite the goal drought, Bratt still has produced and hasn’t gone more than two straight games without a point. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom ranks 3rd in the NHL in both goals-against average (2.15) and has been the backbone of the team's success this year.

The Devils will be without forward Stefan Noesen for the second straight game as he battles an illness.

The Leafs are being led by new head coach Craig Berube. He has Toronto currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division, but holding only a one-point lead on second-place Florida. The Maple Leafs came out of the holiday break on fire with a 6-1-0 record. But they’ve stumbled of late, losing three straight before facing the Devils.

The Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, whose 60 points (14g-46a) rank 5th in the NHL. Generational star Auston Matthews has missed 15 games due to injuries but still has 32 points (15g-17a) in 30 games. Matthews scored 69 goals last season to top the NHL. The real strength of the Leafs this year has been the play of their goaltenders, Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. The tandem has solidified the crease, though Stolarz is currently hurt.

Veteran John Tavares has 20 goals and 42 points on the year, but appeared to suffer an injury at Wednesday’s practice and his availability is unknow. He is being “further evaluated” according to Berube.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier reached the 20-goal mark for the 5th time in his career.

Maple Leafs: Matthews recently had an eight-game scoring streak snapped. But he still has points in nine of his last 10 games for 13 points (6-7a).

INJURIES

Devils: Noesen (illness), Haula (ankle, day-to-day), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Maple Leafs: Hakanpaa (lower-body, IR), Jarnkrok (lower-body, LTIR), McCabe (upper-body), Stolarz (lower-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
Goals
Hischier, 20
Nylander, 24
Assists
Bratt, 36
Marner, 46
Points
Hughes, 52
Marner, 60

GAME NOTES

  • Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe will face his former club in Toronto for the first time. Keefe spent his previous nine years in Toronto coaching the Maple Leafs (2019-24) and American Hockey League affiliate Marlies (2015-19). Keefe went 212-97-40 with the Leafs in 349 games. He coached 320 contests with the Marlies, winning the Calder Cup title in 2018 while going 200-89-22-9 overall.
  • The Devils and Maple Leafs meet for the third and final time this season. It's also the first and only game played in Toronto.
  • The Devils have lost the opening two games against the Leafs this year. Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey with two points (1g-1a). Goalie Jacob Markstrom has played both games in net.

More News

Devils Prep for Keefe's Return to Toronto | NOTEBOOK

Hockey's Future Stars | FEATURE

Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

Jacques Lemaire - In a Class by Himself | STANS STORIES

Devils Earn Point but Fall in Shootout to Cats | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1, Panthers 2

API Jersey Features Bridging of Cultures | FEATURE

Devils Welcome Panthers on API Night | PREVIEW

Devils Practice Monday Ahead of Busy Week | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Bolts in Overtime Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Statement on the Los Angeles and Area Wildfires

Devils Look to Rebound Against Lightning | PREVIEW

Halfway Stats | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Fall in OT to Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Rangers 3 (OT)

Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' in Support of DYF | RELEASE

Casey Named AHL All-Star in Rookie Season | BLOG