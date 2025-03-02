Devils Road Trip Continues in Vegas | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are 2-1-0 on their current 5-game road trip. Vegas is the fourth of five stops, with the club playing the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night before returning to New Jersey. The team is coming off a 3-1 win in Utah, where Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Curtis Lazar all scored. For Hischier the goal was his 400th career point.

Nico Daws posted the victory against the Utah Hockey Club and is now 3-0-0 this season.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is nearing a return to the lineup as he continues participating in full practices with the team. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday morning that Markstrom is trending positively, though he would not confirm when the netminder will be called upon.

In Jonas Siegenthaler's absence, Keefe has had to tinker with his defensive pairings. Most recently, Simon Nemec entered the line against Utah and spent the better part of the game paired with veteran Brenden Dillon.

The Golden Knights sit atop the Pacific Division with 76 points through 61 games, holding a four-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas has made T-Mobile a challenging place for opponents to come in and take down the home team, boasting a 21-6-3 record.

Jack Eichel leads the charge in points with 70 for the Golden Knights, while 24-year-old Pavel Dorofeyev leads the team in goals with 24. Dorofeyev is currently in his first full season with the Golden Knights, having surpassed his career-high in games per season (previously 47), appearing in 59 games so far for Vegas, while registering career-highs across the board in goals (24) and assists (13). On home ice, Tomas Hertl leads the charge in goals, with 13 of his 23 goals scored in front of his home crowd.

Vegas is without one of its top defensemen, Shea Theodore. Theodore broke his wrist in the first game of the 4 Nations face-off with Team Canada and is considered week-to-week.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Nico Daws has been dynamite in the Devils net when called upon. He's 3-0-0 to start his season with New Jersey with one shutout and a .968 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Tomas Hertl is on a point streak of eight games on home ice, while Ivan Barbashev is coming off a four-point game (2g-2a).

INJURIES

Devils: Siegenthaler (unknown, IR), Markstrom (MCL, IR)

Golden Knights: Theodore (wrist), Schwindy (lower body, IR), Karlsson (lower body, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS