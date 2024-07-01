Devils Development Camp Day 1 | NOTEBOOK

The Devils hit the ice for the first time during 2024 Development Camp

By Marc Ciampa and Catherine Bogart / NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils took to the ice for the first time at 2024 Development Camp on Monday.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Interviews: Casey | Malek | Silayev | Stillman

Development Camp Roster

The roster for Development Camp this year is as follows: 

FORWARDS

45 Jack Malone
53 Petr Hauser
54 Kasper Pikkarainen
61 Chase Stillman
62 Cole Brown
64 Herman Traff
68 Samu Salminen
70 Max Graham
73 Dylan Wendt
76 Matyas Melovsky
77 Cam Squires
83 Doug Grimees
89 Josh Gilmon

DEFENSE

38 Topias Vilen
41 Ethan Edwards
52 Anton Silayev
55 Mikael Diotte
58 Chase Cheslock
67 Spencer Sova
72 Seamus Casey
74 Charlie Leddy
78 Daniil Karpovich
81 Jackson Van De Leest
84 Viktor Hurtig
90 Daniil Orlov

GOALTENDERS

51 Tyler Brennan
60 Ajay White
81 Veeti Louhivaara
85 Jakuv Malek

For more information on this year's development camp, click here.

