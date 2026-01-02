Bratt, Markstrom to Represent Sweden in Milan | BLOG

Bratt4Nations

Add the names of Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom to the list of New Jersey Devils Olympians.

On Friday morning, Swedish National Team head coach Sam Hallam announced the full roster for Sweden's Olympic team, which will compete in Milan in February.

Both Bratt and Markstrom last played with Sweden at the 2025 World Championship, while Bratt suited up for the Three Crowns at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. Markstrom was named to the 4 Nations team but was unable to play due to injury.

The addition of Bratt and Markstrom to their national team brings the Devils number of Olympians up to eight along with Jack Hughes (U.S.A.), Ondrej Palat (Czechia) Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland) and Simon Nemec (Slovakia) headed to the Olympics.

