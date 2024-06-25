Devils to Open Development Camp June 30 | BLOG

It's time to bring out the Zamboni for a little summer hockey on-ice sessions at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House!

The New Jersey Devils will host their 2024 Development Camp from June 30 to July 3 where players will participate in both on-ice and off-ice activities.

On-ice will include several practice sessions, as well as a 3-on-3 competition. Off the ice, the Devils' prospects will visit Newark Beth Israel Medical Center as part of a community initiative on July 1.

The prospects will be under the guidance of the team's development coaches, while select management will also be on hand. A full roster will be released at a later date.

Stay tuned to NewJerseyDevils.com for your full camp coverage of blogs, stories and videos!