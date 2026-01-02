First Practice of 2026 | NOTEBOOK

jack hughes notebook
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing for the first time in 2026 at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Practice Details

The Devils are on the ice for their Friday afternoon practice session. Defenseman Luke Hughes is absent. An update should be provided by head coach Sheldon Keefe after practice.

Hughes S A! Hughes S A!

Devils forward Jack Hughes was named to Team USA's 2026 Winter Olympic roster. He was a guest on the Today Show to talk about the honor.

Jack becomes the Devils' sixth player representative at the upcoming Games. Already named to their preliminary rosters, the Devils will also be represented by Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler with Switzerland, Ondrej Palat will represent Czechia, and Simon Nemec has been named to the Slovak roster.

Full story here.

Guerin calls Devils forward Jack Hughes to let him know he's made the 2026 Olympics roster.

Hughes wasn't the only Devils player added to Olympic rosters today. Team Sweden announced that forward Jesper Bratt and goaltender Jacob Markstrom will also represent their country in Italy.

More here.

Jack Hughes Solar System

Watched the latest from One-Time All Stars.

Boyle's cart rant, Cory's ski fails, and the Jack Hughes "Solar System" theory explained.

Devils Close 2025 with a W

The Devils finished 2025 calendar year with a couple road games, including a win at Columbus

