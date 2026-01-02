First Practice of 2026 | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing for the first time in 2026 at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing for the first time in 2026 at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Bratt, Markstrom with Sweden | Red, White and Hughes
The Devils are on the ice for their Friday afternoon practice session. Defenseman Luke Hughes is absent. An update should be provided by head coach Sheldon Keefe after practice.
More to come.
Devils forward Jack Hughes was named to Team USA's 2026 Winter Olympic roster. He was a guest on the Today Show to talk about the honor.
Jack becomes the Devils' sixth player representative at the upcoming Games. Already named to their preliminary rosters, the Devils will also be represented by Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler with Switzerland, Ondrej Palat will represent Czechia, and Simon Nemec has been named to the Slovak roster.
Hughes wasn't the only Devils player added to Olympic rosters today. Team Sweden announced that forward Jesper Bratt and goaltender Jacob Markstrom will also represent their country in Italy.
Watched the latest from One-Time All Stars.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Devils Top Blue Jackets
BLOG: Jack Hughes Named to Team USA
PHOTOS: Best of 2025
WATCH:
REWIND: Devils End 2025 on High
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2