Devils Begin West Coast Trip in San Jose | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (29-24-4) vs. SHARKS (15-36-5)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Sharks meet for the second and final time this season, and only time in San Jose. The club’s previously played on Dec. 1 with the Sharks netting a 6-3 win. Mikael Granlund has three points (1g-2a) while both Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald each scored two goals. Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey.

Devils Team Scope:

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in scoring with 59 points on 21 goals and 38 assists. Jack Hughes follows with 52 points. Tyler Toffoli has a team-best 25 goals. The captain Nico Hischier has 19 goals and 39 points, one goal shy of his fourth 20-goal season. Luke Hughes leads the blue line with eight goals and 29 points.

Sharks Team Scope:

The Sharks are still in the midst of their rebuild. As such, the team ranks near the bottom of the NHL standings. The Sharks have only one win (1-4-0) so far in the month of February. They’re coming off a 4-2 setback to Nashville last Saturday.

Tomas Hertl, despite being injured, leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 34 points. Former Devil Fabian Zetterlund is tied with Hertl in goals at 15. Mikael Granlund is second on the team with 32 points. Another former Devils, Mackenzie Blackwood, has received the bulk of the playing time in net, going 9-18-3 with a 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage.

By the Numbers:

Toffoli has an active six-game scoring streak for seven total points (3g-4a).

Since Jan. 11, San Jose has the NHL’s No. 1 ranked penalty kill.

Injuries:

Devils

Vanecek (lower-body, IR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Hamilton (torn pectoral, LTIR)

Sharks

Vlasic (day-to-day)

Hertl (lower-body, IR)

Couture (groin, IR)

Benning (lower-body, IR)