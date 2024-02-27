Devils Begin West Coast Trip in San Jose | PREVIEW

New Jersey begins its three-game West Coast swing with a contest at San Jose. Puck drop is 10:38 p.m. ET.
You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.
Make sure to check back after morning skate for your pre-game story!
TV & RADIO
• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 10:00 p.m.
• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 10:20 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch.
DEVILS (29-24-4) vs. SHARKS (15-36-5)
Head-to-Head
The Devils and Sharks meet for the second and final time this season, and only time in San Jose. The club’s previously played on Dec. 1 with the Sharks netting a 6-3 win. Mikael Granlund has three points (1g-2a) while both Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald each scored two goals. Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey.
Devils Team Scope:
Jesper Bratt leads the Devils in scoring with 59 points on 21 goals and 38 assists. Jack Hughes follows with 52 points. Tyler Toffoli has a team-best 25 goals. The captain Nico Hischier has 19 goals and 39 points, one goal shy of his fourth 20-goal season. Luke Hughes leads the blue line with eight goals and 29 points.
Sharks Team Scope:
The Sharks are still in the midst of their rebuild. As such, the team ranks near the bottom of the NHL standings. The Sharks have only one win (1-4-0) so far in the month of February. They’re coming off a 4-2 setback to Nashville last Saturday.
Tomas Hertl, despite being injured, leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 34 points. Former Devil Fabian Zetterlund is tied with Hertl in goals at 15. Mikael Granlund is second on the team with 32 points. Another former Devils, Mackenzie Blackwood, has received the bulk of the playing time in net, going 9-18-3 with a 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage.
By the Numbers:
Toffoli has an active six-game scoring streak for seven total points (3g-4a).
Since Jan. 11, San Jose has the NHL’s No. 1 ranked penalty kill.
Injuries:
Devils
Vanecek (lower-body, IR)
Bastian (lower-body, IR)
Hamilton (torn pectoral, LTIR)
Sharks
Vlasic (day-to-day)
Hertl (lower-body, IR)
Couture (groin, IR)
Benning (lower-body, IR)
GAME-DAY VIDEO
