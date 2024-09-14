Devils Face Buffalo Looking to Build off Tournament Opener | PREVIEW

After a 9-1 win over Ottawa on Friday, Devils aim to stop the hosts tonight

202309163327MV

New Jersey plays its second of three games at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, taking on the host Sabres tonight.

You can watch right here on the Devils website or in the Devils Mobile App.

Read below for your game preview and stay tuned after morning skate for our pre-game story, videos and more.

THE TOURNAMENT

PRE-GAME STORY



TV & RADIO



h. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (1-0-0) at SABRES (1-0-0)

Head-to-Head

Going back to 2019, the Devils have never beaten the host Sabres in this tournament. In 2019, with Jack Hughes in the lineup, the Devils rookies lost 6-4 to Buffalo. In 2021, Buffalo blanked the Devils 3-0. In 2022, it was 7-4 in favor of the host Sabres.

Last season, the Sabres doubled up the Devils 4-2.

Devils Team Scope:

On Friday, the Devils had a very impressive tournament opener, trouncing the Ottawa Senators 9-1. Xavier Parent and Cam Squires led the way with two goals and an assist each. Jack Malone and Chase Stillman each had a goal and an assist while Will MacKinnon netted a pair of assists. Ty Brennan stopped 24 of 25 shots in net.

Sabres Team Scope:

Jiri Kulich led the way for Buffalo with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win over Columbus in their tournament opener Friday night. The Sabres broke a 1-1 deadlock early in the second period and added another goal early in the third for the victory. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 20 of 21 shots between the pipes.

Injuries:

Devils

Josh Filmon (Upper Body, week-to-week)

Sabres

None reported

