Devils Face Buffalo Looking to Build off Tournament Opener | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (1-0-0) at SABRES (1-0-0)

Head-to-Head

Going back to 2019, the Devils have never beaten the host Sabres in this tournament. In 2019, with Jack Hughes in the lineup, the Devils rookies lost 6-4 to Buffalo. In 2021, Buffalo blanked the Devils 3-0. In 2022, it was 7-4 in favor of the host Sabres.

Last season, the Sabres doubled up the Devils 4-2.

Devils Team Scope:

On Friday, the Devils had a very impressive tournament opener, trouncing the Ottawa Senators 9-1. Xavier Parent and Cam Squires led the way with two goals and an assist each. Jack Malone and Chase Stillman each had a goal and an assist while Will MacKinnon netted a pair of assists. Ty Brennan stopped 24 of 25 shots in net.

Sabres Team Scope:

Jiri Kulich led the way for Buffalo with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win over Columbus in their tournament opener Friday night. The Sabres broke a 1-1 deadlock early in the second period and added another goal early in the third for the victory. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 20 of 21 shots between the pipes.

Injuries:

Devils

Josh Filmon (Upper Body, week-to-week)

Sabres

None reported