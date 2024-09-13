Devils Dominate Sens in Tournament Opener | GAME STORY

The excitment was palpable from the moment the puck dropped, the anticipation from a long summer finally letting loose.

The New Jersey Devils rookies were off to a raucous start to the Prospects Challenge against the Ottawa Senators, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead before the game was seven minutes old.

“First period everyone is going a million miles an hour, trying to put your best foot forward,” Cam Squires said. “Once your legs get going you’ve just got to think with your head and stuff and make good plays. Obviously it was nice to get a couple of goals there in the first period, get your legs under you.

Squires opened the scoring, followed defenseman Mikael Diotte while the Devils held an 8-0 shot advantage over the Senators. Squires second goal of the game was a perfectly executed shot, relying on teammate Xavier Parent for the cross-ice pass.

"Playing with good players like (Parent) put that one right on my tape, I’ve just got to put it right in the back of the net,” Squires said post-game.

The 19-year-old Squires had his feet planted in the left circle, clear of any Senators in his way. Squires called out to Parent, who with the puck on his stick in the righthand corner, below the goal line, wired a seam-pass through three Senators onto Squires stick. With an immediate release, Squires gave the Devils a 3-0 with 1:32 remaining in the first period and a 3-0 lead heading into the second.

Less than two minutes into the second, the Devils went up 4-0 on a redirect by Cole Brown who put Will MacKinnon's blueline shot past Ottawa netminder Michael Simpson. Before the period was four minutes old the Deivls had doubled their first period lead to 6-0 with goals from Brown, Parent and Chase Stillman.

Stephen Halliday scored Ottawa's lone goal with 9:32 remaining in the second period, after the Devils had built a 6-0 lead.

Parent added an early third period goal to up the score to 7-1, Max Graham added the Devils eighth goal with less than five minutes to play, Jack Malone scored with 2:54 left and the 9-1 scoreline held through to the final buzzer.