Hughes Brothers Collide in Vancouver | PREVIEW

New Jersey opens a four-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

DEVILS (11-10-1) at CANUCKS (16-8-1)

Head-to-Head

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Devils and Canucks. They will meet again on January 6 at Prudential Center. 

Last season, the Devils won both meetings. On November 1, New Jersey topped Vancouver 5-2 at Rogers Arena and on February 6, the Devils won 5-4 in overtime. 

In two games, Jack Hughes led the way for the Devils with three goals and five points. J.T. Miller had three assists in two contests to pace the Canucks. 

Devils Team Scope:

Fresh off being named the NHL's Third Star of the Week, Jack Hughes has picked up seven points in his last three games, including four goals. Hughes leads the Devils with 30 points despite having only played 17 of the team's 22 games. 

The Devils have won three of their last four games but prior to that, they had lost six of seven. They sit three points back of the New York Islanders for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but it's also a logjam with eight teams separated by four points in the East. 

Canucks Team Scope:

Jack's brother Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 34 points and is tied for fifth in the NHL. Hughes was named the NHL's Third Star of the Month of November with 22 points in 15 games. 

Vancouver is off to a great start this season after blazing out to a 10-2-1 record. They are second in the Pacific Division, three points behind Vegas. They are also tied for fourth overall in the NHL. 

By the Numbers:

Vancouver is 8-2-1 on home ice this year. The two regulation losses came to the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is fourth in the NHL with a 2.26 goals-against average. 

Devils power play remains tops in the League at 36.0%. Vancouver's isn't far behind at 27.5% which ranks fourth. Both clubs have a 75.0% penalty kill, tied for 23rd. 

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (upper-body)
Haula (lower-body)
Nosek (upper-body)

Canucks

Suter (undisclosed)
Soucy (lower-body)

