Hughes Brothers Ready to Make History | FEATURE 

BLUELINE BROTHERS

Jack and Quinn have played against each other six times already so what clearly makes this one special is the inclusion of Luke.

“For Jack, he’s played against Quinn a few times already so I talked to Luke a bit yesterday and he was excited just to see Quinn and the parents are in town, too," added Toffoli. "It’s going to be a hot topic. We need to get a win and have some fun.”

Toffoli, who played for the Canucks, added that he sees a lot of similarities between Luke and Quinn in particular.

“I would say Quinn and Luke are very similar and Jack is the more outspoken of the three of them.

Quinn Hughes right away talked about the opportunity to play his youngest brother for the first time.

“First time playing Luke. We only play them two times a year so it’s exciting.”

Quinn added that he agrees with Toffoli on the similarities between him and Luke.

“Luke’s very similar to me. He’s very fluid, with hockey sense and can skate. He’s going to have a lot of success in the League. The way the game is, fits his game. He has a better shot than me. It’s a sneaky shot and you’ll start to see it in the NHL.”

Luke talked about patterning his game after Quinn and the two working together in the off-season.

“I train with him in the summer, skate with him and work out. Going through little tips and tricks he shows me in the summer. I have confidence in myself, he has confidence in me,” noted Luke.

“We’re different in areas but watching him, how he’s developed over the last couple of years tried to model some of my offensive game after him.”

He elaborated on the differences.

“I’m taller and a little bit longer and he’s a little quicker. I’d say I have more of a longer stride and he’s quick. That’s one thing.”