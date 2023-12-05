Hughes Brothers Ready to Make History | FEATURE 

VANCOUVER, BC - It's not only rare, it's unprecedented. Quinn Hughes, selected 7th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Jack Hughes, 1st overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. Luke Hughes, 4th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. Three brothers selected in the top seven and now tonight for the first time, they'll play in the same game.
“I’d like to see two of them play well,” joked Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. “To be able to see all three kids in one game is a great opportunity for the family and something they’ve got to all be proud of.
“I played with three of the Sutters and played against a lot of them. To have three kids that are incredibly gifted offensively, skating-wise. You’ve got to be a skater first in this league. They’re all incredible skaters. To have the puck skills that they do, it tells you a lot about the talent that’s coming into the league.”
Tyler Toffoli, who will be skating on the top line with Jack tonight, had a similar sentiment to Ruff.
“They’ve put their name on notice throughout the League. The three of them are all extremely good players. With Quinn and Jack being completely established and superstars already and Luke not far behind them. Let’s hope our Hughes’ do better than theirs,” he chuckled.