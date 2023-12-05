Hughes Brothers Ready to Make History | FEATURE 

By Marc Ciampa
VANCOUVER, BC - It's not only rare, it's unprecedented. Quinn Hughes, selected 7th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Jack Hughes, 1st overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. Luke Hughes, 4th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. Three brothers selected in the top seven and now tonight for the first time, they'll play in the same game. 

“I’d like to see two of them play well,” joked Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. “To be able to see all three kids in one game is a great opportunity for the family and something they’ve got to all be proud of.

“I played with three of the Sutters and played against a lot of them. To have three kids that are incredibly gifted offensively, skating-wise. You’ve got to be a skater first in this league. They’re all incredible skaters. To have the puck skills that they do, it tells you a lot about the talent that’s coming into the league.”

Tyler Toffoli, who will be skating on the top line with Jack tonight, had a similar sentiment to Ruff. 

“They’ve put their name on notice throughout the League. The three of them are all extremely good players. With Quinn and Jack being completely established and superstars already and Luke not far behind them. Let’s hope our Hughes’ do better than theirs,” he chuckled.

Jack, Luke face Quinn in first Hughes Brothers battle

BLUELINE BROTHERS

Jack and Quinn have played against each other six times already so what clearly makes this one special is the inclusion of Luke. 

“For Jack, he’s played against Quinn a few times already so I talked to Luke a bit yesterday and he was excited just to see Quinn and the parents are in town, too," added Toffoli. "It’s going to be a hot topic. We need to get a win and have some fun.”

Toffoli, who played for the Canucks, added that he sees a lot of similarities between Luke and Quinn in particular. 

“I would say Quinn and Luke are very similar and Jack is the more outspoken of the three of them.

Quinn Hughes right away talked about the opportunity to play his youngest brother for the first time. 

“First time playing Luke. We only play them two times a year so it’s exciting.”

Quinn added that he agrees with Toffoli on the similarities between him and Luke. 

“Luke’s very similar to me. He’s very fluid, with hockey sense and can skate. He’s going to have a lot of success in the League. The way the game is, fits his game. He has a better shot than me. It’s a sneaky shot and you’ll start to see it in the NHL.”

Luke talked about patterning his game after Quinn and the two working together in the off-season. 

“I train with him in the summer, skate with him and work out. Going through little tips and tricks he shows me in the summer. I have confidence in myself, he has confidence in me,” noted Luke. 

“We’re different in areas but watching him, how he’s developed over the last couple of years tried to model some of my offensive game after him.”

He elaborated on the differences. 

“I’m taller and a little bit longer and he’s a little quicker. I’d say I have more of a longer stride and he’s quick. That’s one thing.”

Jim and Ellen on their sons NHL careers

SUPERSTARS COLLIDE

Another thing that makes this game different is the superstar stratosphere that both Quinn and Jack have entered this season. Jack was the NHL's first star for the month of October, Quinn the NHL's third star for November. Jack is first in the NHL in points per game with 1.76 and 10th in scoring with 30 points. Quinn has 34 points to lead all defensemen (tied with Cale Makar) and fourth overall in league scoring. 

“I’m sure he’ll keep a pace like that all year so I’d better get my butt moving,” said Jack of trying to match or exceed his brother in points after he missed several weeks last month due to injury. 

"He’s always been the best growing up," said Quinn of Jack. "One of the hardest workers if not the hardest worker I’ve seen. He’s got a big personality and is a fun-loving guy but people don’t see how serious he takes the game.

“He’s (only) 22 years old. At 24, 25, 26, 27 you’re going to see some stuff.”

Quinn added that he tries to catch the Devils often when he's free. 

"I watch as many games as I possibly can when we’re off. I know their team pretty well.”

Jack added that he's not surprised at how Quinn has elevated his game this season. 

“He was probably the most dialed in and focused he’s been ever. This summer he was really focused. He was really disappointed with how his team did last year and he’s taken on a leadership role, now he’s the captain. His focus and drive is at an all-time high.

“He’s been the driving force for that team and a big reason they’re doing so well.”

And as for the task at hand tonight? 

“Just slow play him and try to limit his time and space. It’s easier said than done. He’s going to get the puck. But they’ve got a lot of good players on that team.”

