All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks

It's something Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes thought about but never fully grasped when they battled for superiority in the basement of their home during mini-stick hockey games as kids.

But that dream of all three brothers playing in the same NHL game will become a reality when Jack, Luke and the New Jersey Devils visit Quinn and his Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, SNP, MSG, MSGSN2).

"Of course you dream you're going to play with your brothers in the NHL one day," Jack Hughes said. "You're in the basement, hanging out, playing, but you never really think it's going to become a reality. For it to happen, it's definitely pretty wild. It's three kids in one game.

"It probably hasn't been done too many times."

On Tuesday, the Hughes will become the ninth family to have at least three brothers play in the same NHL game. The most recent regular-season instance occurred April 13 when the Staal brothers (Eric and Marc, Florida Panthers; Jordan, Carolina Hurricanes) all played in the same game.

Luke Hughes, a rookie defenseman for the Devils, said it will be the first time he and his brothers will be on the ice together in an organized hockey game at any level.

"I definitely didn't expect something like this to happen when we were kids, but it's really cool," Luke said. "That's the dedication shown by our parents ... how hard they worked and how hard the three of us worked too. It's going to be fun."