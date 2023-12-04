All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks

Jack, Luke ready for ‘dream’ matchup for New Jersey against Quinn, Vancouver

Hughes_bros_art_TUES-TV-tunein-bug
By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

It's something Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes thought about but never fully grasped when they battled for superiority in the basement of their home during mini-stick hockey games as kids.

But that dream of all three brothers playing in the same NHL game will become a reality when Jack, Luke and the New Jersey Devils visit Quinn and his Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, SNP, MSG, MSGSN2).

"Of course you dream you're going to play with your brothers in the NHL one day," Jack Hughes said. "You're in the basement, hanging out, playing, but you never really think it's going to become a reality. For it to happen, it's definitely pretty wild. It's three kids in one game.

"It probably hasn't been done too many times."

On Tuesday, the Hughes will become the ninth family to have at least three brothers play in the same NHL game. The most recent regular-season instance occurred April 13 when the Staal brothers (Eric and Marc, Florida Panthers; Jordan, Carolina Hurricanes) all played in the same game.

Luke Hughes, a rookie defenseman for the Devils, said it will be the first time he and his brothers will be on the ice together in an organized hockey game at any level.

"I definitely didn't expect something like this to happen when we were kids, but it's really cool," Luke said. "That's the dedication shown by our parents ... how hard they worked and how hard the three of us worked too. It's going to be fun."

NJD@PHI: Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes team up to score

Quinn, a defenseman with the Canucks, is 24 years old, 19 months older than Jack, 22, who is 28 months older than Luke, 20.

"Of course, it's the dream," Quinn said. "We probably talked about it as kids playing mini-sticks and stuff but as far as this year, they're going to want two points, I'm going to want two points, and everyone's worried about their individual game."

Quinn hasn't had to worry too much as he leads all NHL defensemen with nine goals and is tied with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for most points among defensemen with 34. He’s averaging 24:47 of ice time in 25 games.

VAN@CGY: Hughes nets opening goal with a wrister

Jack missed five games with an upper-body injury last month but is first in the NHL in points-per game (1.76) and is tied for ninth in assists (21) and tied for eighth in points (30) while averaging 21:13 of ice time in 17 games.

Luke is second among NHL rookies with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and is first among rookie defensemen with 10 takeaways while averaging 19:54 of ice time in 22 games. He and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski are the only first-year players to score overtime goals this season.

"It's too good to be true and it doesn't happen a lot (three brothers playing in the same game) but we're pretty chill guys," Quinn said. "We're going to play the game and we're going to talk and chill before and probably after, but it's not like we're going to be betting against each other.

"No one's trying to teach anyone a lesson. I think it's just, we're there to play a hockey game and that's it."

Jack, Luke face Quinn in first Hughes Brothers battle

Jack and Quinn have played against each other six times in the NHL. The Devils are 5-1-0 in those matchups and Jack has 10 points (six goals, four assists) and is plus-1 with 28 shots on goal. Vancouver is 1-4-1; Quinn has three assists and is minus-2 with 12 shots on goal.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Motte, one of several players who train with the Hughes brothers each offseason in Plymouth, Michigan, is happy for the family.

"It's incredible, especially with [Jack and Luke] doing it with the same organization," Motte said. "It's cool not only for the sport, but for them and the family. Obviously, I played with Quinn for a bit in Vancouver (2018-22). As much as he'd like to be playing with his brothers, I think he enjoys playing against them as well."

SJS@NJD: Hughes takes advantage of turnover for goal

The game also will mark the first time Luke gets to face his older brother at any level.

"I think Quinn's obviously the guy he's looked up to his whole life," Jack said of Luke. "I've played Quinn before, Quinn's played me, but those two have never played against each other so I think they'll have a lot of fun. I think Luke will get a good kick out of it for sure."

Luke said, "I think it's going to be really cool lined up against him. It's also cool that he's the captain now. It's such an honor for him and it should be really neat for the three of us ... definitely a moment we'll remember the rest of our lives."

The Hughes’ story was a success from the start as never before had an American family had three brothers selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Quinn was chosen No. 7 by the Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft. Jack was selected No. 1 by the Devils a year later and Luke went No. 4 to the Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft. Jack was the first player from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team to go directly from the draft to the NHL;  Quinn and Luke each spent two seasons at the University of Michigan before signing their professional contracts.

hughes-brothers-draft

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Quinn and Jack are already bona fide stars in the NHL, each having played in the NHL All-Star Game. Luke is gaining traction in his first full professional season.

"I think this will be the first time in a while, maybe ever, we're both on really competitive teams," Jack said. "Vancouver has really got it going and we're starting to get going too. So not only is it just three of us playing, but I think it's going to be a really important game, standings-wise, for our teams to keep the momentum going."

The Canucks (16-8-1) are second in the Pacific Division, three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. New Jersey (11-10-1) has won three of four and is seventh in the Metropolitan Division, three points behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Their parents, Ellen and Jim Hughes, plan to be in attendance and, time permitting, will likely join their sons for dinner at some point.

"Honestly, just hanging out with [Quinn] is one of the things I'm looking forward to most," Luke said. "I haven't seen him for a while so that'd be good. Obviously, our parents will probably be in town, and they'll definitely enjoy that. It's just a big moment for our family ... a lot to celebrate. Hopefully, at the end of the day, we get to win a hockey game."

Jack was asked for his prediction.

"I mean, I'll always have a good time playing Quinn," Jack said. "Prediction? Devils win."

Hughes brothers to face each other for the first time

Quinn reflected for a moment after being told this will be the ninth time three brothers will be playing in the same NHL game.

"Maybe I don't stop and think about it enough but it's pretty cool," he said. "As far as mom and dad go, I think this might be similar to the time me and Jack first played each other (Oct. 19, 2019). It's like a big deal and then it smooths down and then probably, this time, it's another big deal."

Jack said, "I think I'm more excited for the game against Vancouver in New Jersey (Jan. 6). We'll have a lot more friends and family there; not many people want to head out to Vancouver so I think the game in January will definitely be busy with a lot more people in town. This one is probably just the five of us, but it's a really special night for my parents."

And how will Ellen and Jim handle the situation?

"It's probably going to be business as usual for them," Jack said. "They've done it enough with me and Quinn and now, adding Luke into the fold. I think it's probably the same old, but they're going to hope all three of us have really good games."

NHL.com independent correspondents Kevin Woodley and Corey Long contributed to this report.

