Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Devils lost center Jack Hughes to an upper-body injury and then lost a contest, 3-1, to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center Friday night.

Hughes suffered his injury in the first period. One the play, he split the defensemen to get a shot on goal. As he tried to collect the rebound he toe picked with his left skate, fell to the ice and crashed hard into the boards. He was attended to by the athletic trainer. He initially stayed on the bench and played his next shift. But after he went to the locker room and did not return.

"He'll be evaluated (Saturday)," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "We'll see where he's at."

The loss of Hughes deflated the team initially, though they did find some traction later in the game but couldn't find the tying goal.

"We probably had seven, eight minutes after we lost (Hughes)," Ruff said. "After that I thought (Jordan) Binnington made some great saves. ... The opportunities were there to get back in the hockey game. We didn't capitalize on those opportunities."

"I'm not going to lie, we were a little dejected when it happened," Curtis Lazar said. "You have to turn the page when you realize he's not coming back. It's next man up. We have a lot of skill in this room. It's getting tested early here. But I have full belief in this dressing room."

Lazar scored the lone Devils goal.

"Personally, I felt like I've been around and had some good chances. I hope that's a sign of good things to come for me," Lazar said. "It's always a good sign to put the puck in the net. But a win would have been sweeter."

Kevin Hayes scored twice for St. Louis, while Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas also tallied. Two of the goals were empty-netters.