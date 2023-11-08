LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Avalanche 0

The Devils face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils wrap up a four-game road trip in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche
The Devils face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
- Vitek Vanecek gets the start in net for a third consecutive game. Vanecek has started three of the four games on the current road trip
Palat – Mercer – Meier
Toffoli – McLeod – Bratt
Willman – Haula – Lazar
Holtz – Tierney – Bastian
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Bahl – Marino
Smith – Hughes
Vanecek
Schmid
Drouin-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Lehkonen-Johansen-Nichushkin
Wood-Colton-O'Connor
Cogliano-Pavel-Tatar
Toews-Makar
Girard-Byram
Johnson-Manson
Georgiev