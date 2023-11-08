News Feed

 The Next Man Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS 11/7/23

DEVILS I FEATURE 11/6/23

Injuries Create Opportunities | FEATURE 
DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/5/23 GAME STORY

Willman Scores in Debut as Devils Top Hawks | GAME STORY
Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Hughes, Game to Blues | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Jack Hughes Named First Star of Month | BLOG 11/1/23

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

Tickets on Sale Now for Stadium Series | BLOG
Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Curtis Lazar | STALL MATES

Toffoli Named NHL's First Star | BLOG

Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Fresh Off Win, Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Avalanche 0

The Devils wrap up a four-game road trip in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche

The Devils face the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

 - Vitek Vanecek gets the start in net for a third consecutive game. Vanecek has started three of the four games on the current road trip

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat – Mercer – Meier
Toffoli – McLeod – Bratt
Willman – Haula – Lazar
Holtz – Tierney – Bastian

Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Bahl – Marino
Smith – Hughes

Vanecek
Schmid

AVALANCHE LINEUP

Drouin-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Lehkonen-Johansen-Nichushkin
Wood-Colton-O'Connor
Cogliano-Pavel-Tatar

Toews-Makar
Girard-Byram
Johnson-Manson

Georgiev

DEVILS MINUTE