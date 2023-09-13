News Feed

Devils Announce 2023 Prospects Challenge Roster

The 24-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensmen and three goaltenders

The New Jersey Devils announced today the team’s roster for the 2023 Prospects Challenge, that begins on Friday, Sept. 15, at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY. The Devils will join the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins as this year's participating teams and will participate in three games. All games will be streamed live on newjerseydevils.com in a promotional partnership with MSG Networks.

The team’s schedule is as follows: Friday, Sept. 15, Ottawa vs New Jersey, 12:00 P.M., Saturday, Sept. 16, Buffalo vs New Jersey, 7:00 P.M. & Monday, Sept. 18, Boston vs New Jersey, 10:00 A.M.

New Jersey’s 24-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster features defenseman Luke Hughes, who participated in NHL action in both the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs with the Devils last season. This year’s roster also features three first-round draft picks (Hughes, Simon Nemec & Chase Stillman) and two third-round selections (Graeme Clarke & Daniil Misyul).

Brian Halonen, Nemec and Clarke have been named the team’s three alternate captains for the Challenge.

Forwards: Cole Brown (UDC), Graeme Clarke (Signed), Filip Engras (AHL), Josh Filmon (Signed), TJ Friedman (AHL), Brian Halonen (Signed), Michael Horth (T.O.), Timur Ibragimov (AHL), Jace Isley (T.O.), Erik Middendorf (AHL), Xavier Parent (UDC), Cam Squires (UDC) and Chase Stillman (Signed)

Defensemen: Colin Felix (AHL), Santeri Hatakka (Signed), Luke Hughes (Signed), Will MacKinnon (AHL), Daniil Misyul (Signed), Simon Nemec (Signed), Oscar Plandowski (T.O.) and Topias Vilen (Signed)

Goaltenders:Tyler Brennan (Signed), Riley Mercer (T.O.), Isaac Poulter (AHL)

UDC: Unsigned Draft Choice

T.O.: Tryout