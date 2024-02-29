Devils Acquire 4th-Round Pick | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired Dallas’s own fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for facilitating an existing trade between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames for Chris Tanev.

To receive the pick, New Jersey trades the rights to unsigned draft choice goaltender Cole Brady, the club’s fifth-round selection, 127th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft to Calgary and have agreed to retain 50% of all future obligations to Tanev’s contract for the 2023-24 season.

The Stars and Flames concurrently announced the larger transaction which includes sending Brady to Dallas.