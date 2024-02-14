Brodeur and Bill Daly Look Ahead to Saturday's Stadium Series | FEATURE 

When the NHL drew up the plans to hold a Stadium Series, there were two things that they and the participating teams knew they could not control.

The first, was the weather. Northern New Jersey experienced a snowstorm on Tuesday but it appears the weather on Saturday will be free from heavy winds or precipitation which is key. The second, was how competitive and important the games might be. With all four teams battling for the playoffs -- or a division title in the Rangers' case -- the games will be very meaningful.

“It was something we talked about this morning internally," said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. "It’s great that there’s going to be two games that are very meaningful in the standings. That always means it’ll be a good game so that’s fantastic.”

It's the first time the NHL has ever had back-to-back games in front of an audience in the same venue. The importance of the games will further amplify that historical fact.

“We always had some great battles against the Flyers and it hasn’t changed," said Martin Brodeur. "And you see the growth of both teams, especially the last few years. They’re competitive. They’re going to see each other a lot. You have a game like Stadium Series and it’s going to count. We’re chasing them. They’re right in front of us. Big points for us and big points for them also.”

Daly agreed with the Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and Devils VP of Hockey Operations.

“To have two games back-to-back in the same venue adds a big element of attraction to the games because it’ll be competitive.”

The League did have two games back-to-back on Lake Tahoe several seasons ago but there were no fans. Yankee Stadium hosted two games 10 years ago but there was a gap in games.

“In 2014 we had done Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Yankee Stadium on Sunday and Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.”

The Devils played in 2014 against the New York Rangers. Brodeur reflected on his memories from that event.

“When we played at Yankee Stadium it was in the afternoon. It was a lot brighter. This will be at night,” said Brodeur. “It’s an event and you have to embrace it.”